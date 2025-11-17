Major Accident: Abandoned Mine Collapses in MP Amidst Illegal Coal Theft, Debris Falls, Four Trapped

Open-Cast Mine Accident: A major accident occurred in the closed open-cast coal mine in the Ikalahra area of Parasia, Chhindwara, when debris from the roof collapsed while illegally mining coal. In the accident that occurred around 4 am on Sunday, 4 people, including a woman, were injured. One of them has been referred to Nagpur for treatment in a serious condition. Some of the injured have broken hands, some have broken legs, and also sustained serious injuries to their backs. According to information, about 10 people had entered the mine at night to extract coal.