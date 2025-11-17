Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Major Accident: Abandoned Mine Collapses in MP Amidst Illegal Coal Theft, Debris Falls, Four Trapped

MP News: A major accident occurred in a mine in Chhindwara due to a tunnel collapse during illegal mining. Four people were injured, and one is reported to be in critical condition.

Chhindwara

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 17, 2025

closed open cast mine accident illegal coal mining chhindwara 4 injured mp news

Open-Cast Mine Accident: A major accident occurred in the closed open-cast coal mine in the Ikalahra area of Parasia, Chhindwara, when debris from the roof collapsed while illegally mining coal. In the accident that occurred around 4 am on Sunday, 4 people, including a woman, were injured. One of them has been referred to Nagpur for treatment in a serious condition. Some of the injured have broken hands, some have broken legs, and also sustained serious injuries to their backs. According to information, about 10 people had entered the mine at night to extract coal.

Coal Theft Being Carried Out by Digging Tunnels

Despite the closed open-cast mine being filled with immense water, the coal thieves had dug a tunnel upwards towards the road. Following a previous complaint, the administration had sealed two tunnels, but the thieves dug a new tunnel nearby. Many people enter these tunnels daily and extract coal day and night.

Accidents Have Occurred Before

This is not the first incident. Just two months ago, two people died after being buried under debris while extracting coal from the closed open-cast coal mine in Ambada. A case was also registered against those facilitating the coal extraction, but despite this, illegal coal theft from closed mines continues in the area.

Coal Traders Facilitate Theft

Investigation has revealed that some illegal coal traders from Ikalahra and Ambada pay people to extract coal from the mines. Due to poverty and compulsion, people risk their lives to do this work. Subsequently, these traders sell the same coal at three times the price.

Administration Takes Cognisance

Upon receiving information, the Badkuhi police reached the spot early in the morning. In the afternoon, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Tehsildar also visited Ikalahra and inspected the site. Chowki In-charge Ajay Dhurve stated that the statements of the injured are being recorded and an FIR will be registered in this matter soon. (mp news)

These People Were Injured

  • Rizwan: He has been referred to Nagpur due to serious spinal injuries.
  • Shadab: Is admitted to the government hospital in Parasia.
  • Sayna Khan (woman) and Kunal Koche are admitted to a private nursing home in Chhindwara.

