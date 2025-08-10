Major Accident at Maharashtra's Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple: 16 Injured

A tragic accident occurred at the Shri Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Mandir in Koradi, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The collapse of the temple's entrance gate resulted in injuries to 15-16 people. All injured individuals have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, while debris removal is underway. Preliminary reports suggest the accident happened during ongoing construction work on the entrance gate. The incident briefly caused panic and chaos. The NDRF has been called in for rescue operations.
Authorities reported that a section of a structure under construction collapsed on Saturday night during the construction of a gate on the Koradi temple road from Khaparkheda in Nagpur. 15-16 people sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital. Machines are being used to remove the debris.
Sanjay Mina, Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMRDA), stated that 15 to 16 people were injured in the accident. No one sustained serious injuries, and all are receiving treatment at the hospital. The incident occurred while work was underway on the Koradi temple's entrance gate, causing the construction structure to collapse. The exact cause of the incident will be determined after an investigation. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation.
Inspector Kripal Mule of the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) explained that the entire structure had already collapsed when his team arrived. He stated, “We received information that everyone present at the site was injured, but they have been rescued. Our team conducted both physical and dog squad searches, and so far there is no suspicion of anyone being trapped under the debris. However, we will have to completely remove the debris before final confirmation.”
The NDRF official further explained that preliminary information suggests the accident may have been caused by strong vibrations from construction equipment, causing the entire section to collapse simultaneously. Currently, there is a 4-5 foot high pile of debris at the site, which is being removed with the help of heavy machinery.