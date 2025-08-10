10 August 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Major Accident at Maharashtra's Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple: 16 Injured

A portion of a structure under construction at the Koradi Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir in Nagpur collapsed during the construction of the temple gate. At least 15 people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Mandir Koradi
Image: Patrika

A tragic accident occurred at the Shri Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Mandir in Koradi, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The collapse of the temple's entrance gate resulted in injuries to 15-16 people. All injured individuals have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, while debris removal is underway. Preliminary reports suggest the accident happened during ongoing construction work on the entrance gate. The incident briefly caused panic and chaos. The NDRF has been called in for rescue operations.

Authorities reported that a section of a structure under construction collapsed on Saturday night during the construction of a gate on the Koradi temple road from Khaparkheda in Nagpur. 15-16 people sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital. Machines are being used to remove the debris.

Sanjay Mina, Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMRDA), stated that 15 to 16 people were injured in the accident. No one sustained serious injuries, and all are receiving treatment at the hospital. The incident occurred while work was underway on the Koradi temple's entrance gate, causing the construction structure to collapse. The exact cause of the incident will be determined after an investigation. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation.

Inspector Kripal Mule of the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) explained that the entire structure had already collapsed when his team arrived. He stated, “We received information that everyone present at the site was injured, but they have been rescued. Our team conducted both physical and dog squad searches, and so far there is no suspicion of anyone being trapped under the debris. However, we will have to completely remove the debris before final confirmation.”

The NDRF official further explained that preliminary information suggests the accident may have been caused by strong vibrations from construction equipment, causing the entire section to collapse simultaneously. Currently, there is a 4-5 foot high pile of debris at the site, which is being removed with the help of heavy machinery.

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 12:50 pm

English News / National News / Major Accident at Maharashtra's Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple: 16 Injured
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.