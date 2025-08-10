Major Accident at Maharashtra's Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Temple: 16 Injured

Inspector Kripal Mule of the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) explained that the entire structure had already collapsed when his team arrived. He stated, “We received information that everyone present at the site was injured, but they have been rescued. Our team conducted both physical and dog squad searches, and so far there is no suspicion of anyone being trapped under the debris. However, we will have to completely remove the debris before final confirmation.”