Major Accident Averted at Delhi Airport as Fire Erupts in Bus Near Terminal 3

Fire accident (Image: Patrika)
A major accident was narrowly averted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Tuesday afternoon. A passenger bus operated by Air India SATS (SATS) caught fire while parked at Terminal 3. The bus was parked a short distance from an Air India aircraft. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board the bus when the fire broke out, thus preventing a major mishap. No injuries have been confirmed in the incident.
Upon receiving information about the fire, airport authorities immediately went into alert mode. A fire brigade team reached the spot, attempted to extinguish the blaze, and brought it under control within minutes. A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing the bus engulfed in flames. Following the incident, Delhi Airport issued a statement saying, "A bus belonging to a ground handling company suddenly caught fire this afternoon. Our expert fire-fighting and rescue teams at the airport immediately reached the spot and controlled the fire within minutes."
The airport further stated, "This was a minor incident, and no one was injured or harmed. All operations are continuing as normal. The safety of our passengers and staff is of utmost importance to us." It is noteworthy that a similar incident occurred on September 11. A SpiceJet flight bound for Kathmandu from Delhi had reported a fire. The aircraft was ready for take-off, and a fire broke out in its rear section (tail). More than 100 passengers were on board this flight. However, the pilot of another aircraft noticed the fire in time, averting a major disaster.
