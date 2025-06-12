Ahmedabad: Air India Plane with 242 Onboard Crashes

An Air India plane has crashed in Ahmedabad. The aircraft crashed at the Gujarat airport.

Jun 12, 2025

An Air India aircraft has crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plane crashed at the Gujarat airport. Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene immediately following the crash. Rescue operations are underway. Preliminary reports indicate the Air India flight was headed from Ahmedabad to London. Approximately 242 people were on board. The number of casualties is yet unknown.

VIDEO | Ahmedabad: Smoke seen emanating from airport premises. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/qbO486KoEo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025 #WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the site pic.twitter.com/z9XsemwDnx — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025