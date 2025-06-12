Ahmedabad: Air India Plane with 242 Onboard Crashes
An Air India plane has crashed in Ahmedabad. The aircraft crashed at the Gujarat airport.
An Air India aircraft has crashed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plane crashed at the Gujarat airport. Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene immediately following the crash. Rescue operations are underway. Preliminary reports indicate the Air India flight was headed from Ahmedabad to London. Approximately 242 people were on board. The number of casualties is yet unknown.
