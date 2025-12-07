Major accident in North Goa: 23 people tragically die in restaurant fire

Image: Patrika
Major Incident in North Goa: A major incident has been reported from Arpora in North Goa. A devastating fire broke out in a nightclub late at night, resulting in the tragic deaths of 23 people on the spot. Among the deceased are 3 women and 20 men.
Regarding the tragic incident in Arpora, Goa, DGP Alok Kumar stated that the police control room received information about a fire at a restaurant at 12:04 AM. Upon receiving the news, teams from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance immediately rushed to the scene. A total of 23 people lost their lives in this horrific incident. All bodies have been recovered. The police are investigating the cause of the fire, and further action will be taken based on the investigation's findings.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued a statement regarding the unfortunate incident. He said, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident... A total of 23 people have died. I express my condolences to those who have lost their lives. The Goa government will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, and whoever is found guilty will be arrested... Such an incident at a tourism level is a very significant event in Goa's history."
