Major accident in North Goa: 23 people tragically die in restaurant fire

Regarding the tragic incident in Arpora, Goa, DGP Alok Kumar stated that the police control room received information about a fire at a restaurant at 12:04 AM. Upon receiving the news, teams from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance immediately rushed to the scene. A total of 23 people lost their lives in this horrific incident. All bodies have been recovered. The police are investigating the cause of the fire, and further action will be taken based on the investigation's findings.