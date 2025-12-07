7 दिसंबर 2025,

रविवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Major accident in North Goa: 23 people tragically die in restaurant fire

23 people have died tragically in a fire at a restaurant located in Arpora, North Goa. Among them are 3 women and 20 men. Details are inside.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

Image: Patrika

Major Incident in North Goa: A major incident has been reported from Arpora in North Goa. A devastating fire broke out in a nightclub late at night, resulting in the tragic deaths of 23 people on the spot. Among the deceased are 3 women and 20 men.

Watch Video-

What does the Goa DGP have to say about the incident?

Regarding the tragic incident in Arpora, Goa, DGP Alok Kumar stated that the police control room received information about a fire at a restaurant at 12:04 AM. Upon receiving the news, teams from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance immediately rushed to the scene. A total of 23 people lost their lives in this horrific incident. All bodies have been recovered. The police are investigating the cause of the fire, and further action will be taken based on the investigation's findings.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Statement Released

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued a statement regarding the unfortunate incident. He said, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident... A total of 23 people have died. I express my condolences to those who have lost their lives. The Goa government will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, and whoever is found guilty will be arrested... Such an incident at a tourism level is a very significant event in Goa's history."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

fire accident

fire incident

Published on:

07 Dec 2025 10:20 am

English News / National News / Major accident in North Goa: 23 people tragically die in restaurant fire

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.