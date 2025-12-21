Major Relief for Agniveers, BSF Quota Increased to 40%, Government Changes 10-Year-Old Rule

The Central Government introduced the Agniveer scheme in 2022 to bring youth into the Indian Army. Under this scheme, youths aged 17.5 to 21 years are recruited for a service period of 4 years and are called Agniveers. Upon completion of their service, 25% can be retained in the permanent cadre, while the rest are given a 'Seva Nidhi' package. Since the introduction of this scheme, questions have been raised about the risk of losing permanent jobs for soldiers. The opposition has also cornered the government on this issue multiple times. Now, the Modi government has taken a significant decision regarding Agniveers, changing a ten-year-old rule.