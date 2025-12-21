21 December 2025,

Sunday

National News

Major Relief for Agniveers, BSF Quota Increased to 40%, Government Changes 10-Year-Old Rule

The central government has provided significant relief to Agniveers. Their quota in the BSF has been increased from 10 percent to 50 percent. For this, a ten-year-old rule has been amended.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Agniveer Bharti

Agniveer (Image: Patrika)

The Central Government introduced the Agniveer scheme in 2022 to bring youth into the Indian Army. Under this scheme, youths aged 17.5 to 21 years are recruited for a service period of 4 years and are called Agniveers. Upon completion of their service, 25% can be retained in the permanent cadre, while the rest are given a 'Seva Nidhi' package. Since the introduction of this scheme, questions have been raised about the risk of losing permanent jobs for soldiers. The opposition has also cornered the government on this issue multiple times. Now, the Modi government has taken a significant decision regarding Agniveers, changing a ten-year-old rule.

Quota Increased to 50 Percent

The Union Home Ministry has increased the quota for ex-Agniveers in Constable recruitment in the BSF from 10 percent to 50 percent. This increase has been made through an amendment to the Border Security Force, General Duty Cadre (Non-Gazetted) Recruitment Rules, 2015. Along with this, the first batch of ex-Agniveers will receive a relaxation of up to five years in the upper age limit, while other ex-Agniveers will get a relaxation of up to three years.

According to the notification issued by the Central Government, ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test. It states that vacancies will be reserved for ex-Agniveers in each recruitment year through direct recruitment. The Central Government has stated in its notification that in the first phase, the nodal force will recruit for 50 percent of the vacancies reserved for ex-Agniveers.

While in the second phase, the Staff Selection Commission will recruit other candidates, including ex-Agniveers, for the remaining 47 percent of vacancies (which include 10 percent for ex-servicemen). Additionally, recruitment will also be conducted in the first phase for incomplete vacancies of ex-Agniveers in a specific category.

Amendment Made in June This Year

The Central Government amended the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, through a gazette notification in June this year. Under this, the Union Home Ministry, which falls under Amit Shah, added a new point to the Second Schedule under the Department of States. This provision is for coordinating activities for the further progress of Agniveers who are released after completing four years in the armed forces.

21 Dec 2025 10:21 am

21 Dec 2025 10:20 am

