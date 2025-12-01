Major Revelation: Plot to Devastate Delhi and Other Cities, Blueprint Prepared by Handler in Pakistan

The ISI-backed handler, operating from Pakistan, targeted Indian youth through social media. Exploiting their needs, he would push them towards gangsterism and terrorism. The police stated that Bhatti and his associates would first lure them with the promise of earning money, then involve them in their network by assigning small tasks. They were made part of reconnaissance of targets, delivery of weapons, finding hideouts, and planning attacks. This was revealed during interrogation by the Delhi Police. The police said that two to three members associated with this module are still absconding, and efforts to apprehend them have been intensified.