National News

Major Revelation: Plot to Devastate Delhi and Other Cities, Blueprint Prepared by Handler in Pakistan

A plot to attack several cities, including Delhi, was foiled. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three accused in this case. All three were in contact with Pakistani handlers. A new angle has also emerged in this case. Read the full story...

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

delhi police

Delhi Police (representative image)

Delhi Police: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted another module. The arrested accused were plotting grenade attacks at 6 locations across the country. The accused were in contact with ISI-backed Pakistani handler Shehzad Bhatti. They were planning attacks in Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, according to a media report, Pakistani handler Shehzad Bhatti also wanted to kill gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi.

What is Anmol Bishnoi's connection with Bhatti?

Anmol Bishnoi, who was extradited from America, has expressed a threat to his life from ISI handler and gangster Bhatti, who is supported by the Pakistani intelligence agency. Bishnoi has filed a security petition in court, stating that Bhatti might get him attacked.

Footage from Several Cities Found on Mobile

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police found footage of surveyed cities on their mobile phones. The planned attacks were to take place at three locations in Punjab, two in UP, and one in Delhi. Following this revelation, police and central agencies in all three states have launched a joint crackdown with swift raids.

Recruiting Indian Youth Through Social Media

The ISI-backed handler, operating from Pakistan, targeted Indian youth through social media. Exploiting their needs, he would push them towards gangsterism and terrorism. The police stated that Bhatti and his associates would first lure them with the promise of earning money, then involve them in their network by assigning small tasks. They were made part of reconnaissance of targets, delivery of weapons, finding hideouts, and planning attacks. This was revealed during interrogation by the Delhi Police. The police said that two to three members associated with this module are still absconding, and efforts to apprehend them have been intensified.

Youth Came in Contact with Bhatti Out of Greed for Money

The Delhi Police stated that one of the arrested accused, Hargunpreet Singh alias Gurbakshpreet, a resident of Kohala village in Ferozepur, is a 12th pass. He came in contact with Bhatti through his friend. Driven by greed for money, he was ready to attack the Gurdasppur police station with a grenade. On the evening of November 25, he threw a grenade outside the City Police Station, while his associate rode the motorcycle. Police believe that through this attack, the module wanted to prove its active status to receive further funding from Pakistan via Bhatti.

Meanwhile, Asif, a resident of Bijnor in UP, had come in contact with Bhatti just two and a half months ago. Bhatti first sent him videos of ground operators and then assigned him the task of carrying out a grenade attack in Punjab. Vikas Prajapati alias Betu, a 24-year-old resident of Datia in MP, used to work as a labourer in the grain market of Indergarh. Impressed by Bhatti's gangster image on Instagram, he joined him. Bhatti had also provided him with grenades and weapons. Subsequently, Vikas had conducted reconnaissance of the Gurdasppur City Police Station and Amritsar Town Hall Police Station, the videos of which were sent to Bhatti.

Updated on:

01 Dec 2025 08:32 am

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 08:31 am

