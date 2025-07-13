Major Train Derailment and Fire in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Train Accident: A goods train carrying fuel derailed in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday morning, resulting in a massive fire engulfing the fuel tankers. The train, carrying diesel from Chennai Port, derailed near Tiruvallur, causing the fuel tankers to ignite.
Smoke and flames consumed a section of the train. Authorities fear the fire may spread further due to the large quantity of fuel on board. Five carriages are completely ablaze.
Firefighters are struggling to contain the blaze, with more than ten fire engines deployed. Police are evacuating residents from nearby areas. Power supply has been cut off as a safety precaution. LPG cylinders in houses near the accident site are being removed for safety reasons.
Following the incident, several express trains heading towards Chennai Central on the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam route have been halted, causing significant inconvenience to passengers. Affected trains include the Mangaluru-Chennai Central Mail, scheduled to arrive at 6:10 AM but stopped at Tiruvallur station.
Additionally, the Kaveri Express from Ashokpur, scheduled for 6:45 AM arrival, is stranded at Arakkonam station. The Nilgiri Express, scheduled to reach Chennai Central at 6:25 AM, is halted at Tiruvallurangadi station (Tiruvallur district). The Coimbatore-bound Cheran Superfast Express, scheduled for a 7:00 AM arrival at Chennai Central, is also stopped at Arakkonam station. This unexpected disruption has impacted passenger journeys, causing considerable inconvenience. These trains remain halted at various stations until the situation normalises.