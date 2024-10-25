scriptMake in India: On this day, PM Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez will inaugurate the country’s first private sector aircraft unit | Latest News | Patrika News
Make in India: On this day, PM Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez will inaugurate the country's first private sector aircraft unit

Make in India: The country’s first private sector aircraft unit is going to be inaugurated. Its purpose is to make the Indian Air Force more powerful. Let’s know when it will be inaugurated and what is the full plan.

Make in India Project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (Spain PM Pedro Sanchez) will inaugurate India’s first C-295 aircraft final assembly line (C-295 Aircraft FAL) in Vadodara, Gujarat on October 28. This C-295 program is India’s first private-sector aerospace project under the Make in India initiative. The first aircraft delivery is expected by 2031.

The Tata Advanced Systems facility established in Vadodara will produce 40 C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, equipped with indigenous electronic warfare suites. This military transport aircraft has a capacity of 5-10 tons and can carry 71 troops or 49-50 paratroopers. The first aircraft is expected to be ready by September 2026, and the final delivery is expected by August 2031.

Before the inauguration ceremony, a grand road show of the two prime ministers will be organized. This roadshow will take place from Vadodara Airport to the manufacturing facility. After the roadshow, the two leaders will visit the historic Lakshmi Vilas Palace, where they will participate in bilateral talks. During this time, there is a possibility of signing MoUs between the two countries.

