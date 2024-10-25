Make in India: On this day, PM Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez will inaugurate the country’s first private sector aircraft unit

Production of Aircraft for IAF The Tata Advanced Systems facility established in Vadodara will produce 40 C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, equipped with indigenous electronic warfare suites. This military transport aircraft has a capacity of 5-10 tons and can carry 71 troops or 49-50 paratroopers. The first aircraft is expected to be ready by September 2026, and the final delivery is expected by August 2031.

PM’s Road Show on this Day Before the inauguration ceremony, a grand road show of the two prime ministers will be organized. This roadshow will take place from Vadodara Airport to the manufacturing facility. After the roadshow, the two leaders will visit the historic Lakshmi Vilas Palace, where they will participate in bilateral talks. During this time, there is a possibility of signing MoUs between the two countries.