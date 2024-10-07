scriptMaldives President Muizzu arrives in India, PM Modi and President Murmu welcome him | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Maldives President Muizzu arrives in India, PM Modi and President Murmu welcome him

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has arrived in India. During this visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu welcomed him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

New Delhi Oct 07, 2024

Patrika Desk

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has arrived in India on a 4-day visit. Muizzu arrived in Delhi on Sunday. This is Muizzu’s first state visit to India after becoming the President of Maldives and he has come at the invitation of Indian President Droupadi Murmu. Although Muizzu had also come to India in June to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi’s third term, this visit is an official one. Muizzu came with his wife Sajidha Mohamed.

Welcome to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Muizzu, accompanied by his wife Sajidha, arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, October 7, where he was given a grand welcome. During this, PM Modi and President Murmu were also present and they too welcomed Muizzu and his wife.

Bilateral meeting with PM Modi today

Muizzu will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi today. The meeting will take place at the Hyderabad House in Delhi, where discussions will be held on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various sectors. However, the meeting will not be limited to just this topic. Maldives has taken a loan of $400.9 million from India, which is approximately Rs 3,366 crore in Indian currency. Maldives is currently unable to repay this loan, so Muizzu is seeking some relief.

Meetings with the President and Vice President

During his India visit, Muizzu will also hold meetings with President Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Apart from this, Muizzu will also meet with some other high-ranking government officials.

