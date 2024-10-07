Maldives President Muizzu arrives in India, PM Modi and President Murmu welcome him

Welcome to Rashtrapati Bhavan Muizzu, accompanied by his wife Sajidha, arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, October 7, where he was given a grand welcome. During this, PM Modi and President Murmu were also present and they too welcomed Muizzu and his wife.

Bilateral meeting with PM Modi today Muizzu will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi today. The meeting will take place at the Hyderabad House in Delhi, where discussions will be held on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various sectors. However, the meeting will not be limited to just this topic. Maldives has taken a loan of $400.9 million from India, which is approximately Rs 3,366 crore in Indian currency. Maldives is currently unable to repay this loan, so Muizzu is seeking some relief.