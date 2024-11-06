Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya’s Woes Deepen as NIA Court Issues Warrant

The court issued the warrant on Tuesday, stating that the main accused must be present in court as the case is in its final stages. In reality, Pragya Thakur has been avoiding court proceedings for a long time, citing health reasons.

As a result, the case has been delayed. The special NIA court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pragya Singh Thakur for not attending court proceedings and wasting the court’s time. This is the second time this year that Pragya has been issued a warrant This is not the first time that Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case, has been issued a warrant by the court. In March of this year, she was issued a warrant of ₹10,000. However, Thakur’s lawyer had deposited the ₹10,000 and submitted a medical certificate, stating that Pragya Thakur was unwell and unable to attend court proceedings.

Despite this, she failed to appear in court, and now, eight months later, the court has cancelled her medical certificate and issued another warrant, ordering her to appear in court by November 13 in any circumstances.