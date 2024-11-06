scriptMalegaon Bomb Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya’s Woes Deepen as NIA Court Issues Warrant | Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya&#39;s Woes Deepen as NIA Court Issues Warrant | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya’s Woes Deepen as NIA Court Issues Warrant

Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against former MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Tuesday. The warrant was issued by the NIA court in Mumbai for not attending court proceedings in the Malegaon bomb blast case.

BhopalNov 06, 2024 / 03:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Malegaon Bomb Blast Case
Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Former MP and BJP firebrand leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who represents the Bhopal parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, has been issued a non-bailable warrant again. The warrant was issued by the NIA court due to her non-attendance in court proceedings in the Malegaon bomb blast case.
The court issued the warrant on Tuesday, stating that the main accused must be present in court as the case is in its final stages. In reality, Pragya Thakur has been avoiding court proceedings for a long time, citing health reasons.
As a result, the case has been delayed. The special NIA court in Mumbai has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pragya Singh Thakur for not attending court proceedings and wasting the court’s time.

This is the second time this year that Pragya has been issued a warrant

This is not the first time that Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case, has been issued a warrant by the court. In March of this year, she was issued a warrant of ₹10,000. However, Thakur’s lawyer had deposited the ₹10,000 and submitted a medical certificate, stating that Pragya Thakur was unwell and unable to attend court proceedings.
Despite this, she failed to appear in court, and now, eight months later, the court has cancelled her medical certificate and issued another warrant, ordering her to appear in court by November 13 in any circumstances.

What is the case about?

It’s notable that on September 29, 2008, a bomb blast occurred near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring over 100. The area is considered communally sensitive. The case was registered on September 30, 2008, at the Azad Nagar police station in Malegaon. The special NIA court is currently hearing the case.

News / National News / Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya’s Woes Deepen as NIA Court Issues Warrant

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic election victory’ in US presidential elections

world

PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic election victory’ in US presidential elections

in 3 hours

India slams Pakistan at UN: ‘Real democracies function differently’

world

India slams Pakistan at UN: ‘Real democracies function differently’

in 3 hours

PM Modi, Donald Trump can grow world economy together, says GOP Senator McCormick

world

PM Modi, Donald Trump can grow world economy together, says GOP Senator McCormick

in 2 hours

Delhi Government Responsible for Yamuna and Air Pollution, Says Sandeep Dikshit

National News

Delhi Government Responsible for Yamuna and Air Pollution, Says Sandeep Dikshit

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya’s Woes Deepen as NIA Court Issues Warrant

National News

Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: Sadhvi Pragya’s Woes Deepen as NIA Court Issues Warrant

in 4 hours

Air Travelers: You can use the internet at an altitude of 3000 feet in the plane

National News

Air Travelers: You can use the internet at an altitude of 3000 feet in the plane

in 30 minutes

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara

National News

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara

1 hour ago

Jharkhand: CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan, compares former minister Alamgir Alam to Aurangzeb

National News

Jharkhand: CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan, compares former minister Alamgir Alam to Aurangzeb

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.