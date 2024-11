The All India Congress Committee’s general secretary K.C. Venugopal official statement said, “The Congress President has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit, district presidents, and block Congress committees with immediate effect.”

Earlier this year, factionalism was witnessed in the party during the Rajya Sabha by-elections, which led to the defeat of its official candidate. Following this, the party won most of the by-elections to keep the state government stable.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee is allegedly caught in factionalism, which was evident during the Rajya Sabha elections. Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Harsh Mahajan, as some party MLAs cross-voted, leading to his defeat.