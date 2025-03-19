scriptMan, 60, Marries Again; Sons Block Entry, Furious Father Takes Drastic Step | Man, 60, Marries Again; Sons Block Entry, Furious Father Takes Drastic Step | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Man, 60, Marries Again; Sons Block Entry, Furious Father Takes Drastic Step

Amidst the quarrel, Musahru angrily consumed pesticide. This caused panic among his sons and villagers. He was rushed to the Dharhara Primary Health Centre.

PatnaMar 19, 2025 / 02:39 pm

Patrika Desk

A shocking incident has left everyone stunned in Munger district, Bihar. In Dashrathpur village under Dharhara police station, 60-year-old Musahru Yadav remarried on Holi, but subsequent events shook the entire village. Family opposition and his sons’ anger caused him such distress that he attempted suicide.

Marriage amidst Holi Festivities

On March 15th, 2025, Holi day, Musahru Yadav secretly married a village woman, the wife of Fantush Mandal, at a Shiva temple on Baurna hill. They even took photographs as proof of their marriage. Musahru’s first wife died 15 years ago, and he has three sons and a daughter. His new wife also has a son and a daughter, and her husband, Fantush, works as a labourer. After the wedding, the couple disappeared until March 17th, when Musahru returned home with his new bride.

Son’s Anger and Blocked Entry

As soon as Musahru arrived home with his second wife, his son Suraj erupted in anger. Suraj could not tolerate his father’s marriage and prevented him from entering the house. A heated argument and drama ensued between father and son for hours, creating a tense atmosphere within the family.

Pesticide Ingestion under Stress

Amidst the quarrel, Musahru angrily consumed pesticide. This caused panic among his sons and villagers. He was rushed to the Dharhara Primary Health Centre. His condition deteriorated, leading to his referral to Munger Sadar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. This incident has sent shockwaves through the entire village.

Musahru’s Account

In the hospital, Musahru recounted his ordeal: “I married a woman who harvests crops. This led to a fight with my son. In anger, I consumed poison. My first wife passed away 15 years ago. I have three sons and a daughter. My new wife also has a son and a daughter, and her husband works as a labourer. After the fight, she went back to her home.” Musahru’s words clearly indicate that this marriage was an emotional necessity for him, but his sons’ disapproval pushed him to the brink.

Son’s Perspective

Musahru’s eldest son, Neeraj Kumar, stated: “We were not at home when Father consumed poison. We learned that he had married a village woman. Because of this, my brother Suraj prevented him from entering the house. When we reached the hospital, Papa wasn’t saying anything. My brother told us he had consumed poison. There was a fight, after which the woman left.” Neeraj’s account reveals deep tension and confusion within the family.

A Long-Standing Affair and Neighbourhood Dispute

According to villagers, Musahru and Fantush Mandal are neighbours. Musahru and Fantu’s wife had been in contact for several years. This relationship had previously caused arguments between Fantush and his wife. A few months ago, Fantush assaulted his wife, after which she went to her parents’ home. They reconciled a month ago, but before Holi, she unexpectedly married Musahru. When she came to Musahru’s house, she returned home after facing opposition and assault from his sons.

