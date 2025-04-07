Man Stabs Girlfriend on Road, Then Attempts Suicide

Multiple Stabbings According to reports, the incident took place on the main road near Kirby Palace in the Cantonment area. Eyewitnesses claim the young man stopped the girl and began stabbing her. The repeated blows left the girl bleeding profusely on the road. He then turned the knife on himself, attempting to slit his own throat. People on the road immediately alerted the police. Police arrived at the scene and rushed both to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Ongoing Dispute The incident was so horrific that it shocked the surrounding residents. Some reported that the young man and woman had a pre-existing dispute, leading to this drastic act. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Preliminary information suggests the pair were in a relationship, but a disagreement escalated into this bloody confrontation.

This incident represents another grim addition to Delhi’s rising crime rate, raising serious questions about security. Despite the presence of a crowd, nobody could stop the deranged attacker. All eyes are now on the police investigation as they attempt to unravel the truth. This heart-wrenching incident serves as a frightening lesson not only for the victims’ families but for the entire area.