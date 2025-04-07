scriptMan Stabs Girlfriend on Road, Then Attempts Suicide | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Man Stabs Girlfriend on Road, Then Attempts Suicide

A young man first accosted a girl and then began attacking her with a knife. He then attempted to slit his own throat.

BharatApr 07, 2025 / 11:52 am

Patrika Desk

A horrifying incident has emerged from Delhi’s Cantonment area, sending shivers down the spines of many. In the dead of night, a deranged lover launched a brutal knife attack on his alleged girlfriend in the middle of a road in the Cantonment area of South West Delhi. In this terrifying incident, the young man repeatedly stabbed the girl before slitting his own throat with the same knife. Both are reported to be in critical condition. The incident reportedly occurred around 11 pm, unfolding before horrified onlookers.

Multiple Stabbings

According to reports, the incident took place on the main road near Kirby Palace in the Cantonment area. Eyewitnesses claim the young man stopped the girl and began stabbing her. The repeated blows left the girl bleeding profusely on the road. He then turned the knife on himself, attempting to slit his own throat. People on the road immediately alerted the police. Police arrived at the scene and rushed both to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Ongoing Dispute

The incident was so horrific that it shocked the surrounding residents. Some reported that the young man and woman had a pre-existing dispute, leading to this drastic act. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the attack. Preliminary information suggests the pair were in a relationship, but a disagreement escalated into this bloody confrontation.
This incident represents another grim addition to Delhi’s rising crime rate, raising serious questions about security. Despite the presence of a crowd, nobody could stop the deranged attacker. All eyes are now on the police investigation as they attempt to unravel the truth. This heart-wrenching incident serves as a frightening lesson not only for the victims’ families but for the entire area.

News / National News / Man Stabs Girlfriend on Road, Then Attempts Suicide

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

National News

Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

in 4 hours

Sensex plunges 3,900 points at open, Nifty below 21,800 in market crash

Business

Sensex plunges 3,900 points at open, Nifty below 21,800 in market crash

in 3 hours

Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

Special

Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

in 2 hours

Gang Rape of Varanasi Sportswoman: Seven Boys Assault Girl in Moving Car

News Bulletin

Gang Rape of Varanasi Sportswoman: Seven Boys Assault Girl in Moving Car

in 5 hours

Latest National News

Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

National News

Heatwave Breaks Records: Temperatures Soar Past 45°C, IMD Issues Warning

in 4 hours

Sensex plunges 3,900 points at open, Nifty below 21,800 in market crash

Business

Sensex plunges 3,900 points at open, Nifty below 21,800 in market crash

in 3 hours

Maharashtra: Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well, Killing 8

National News

Maharashtra: Tractor-Trolley Plunges into Well, Killing 8

3 days ago

Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

National News

Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.