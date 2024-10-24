scriptMan Who Threatened Salman Khan Arrested in Jharkhand | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Man Who Threatened Salman Khan Arrested in Jharkhand

The accused who demanded a ransom of 5 crores from Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been arrested from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

JamshedpurOct 24, 2024 / 10:33 am

Patrika Desk

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a threat to his life and a ransom demand of 5 crores. The accused has been arrested by the police from Jharkhand. In fact, a few days ago, Salman Khan received a threat on the Mumbai Traffic Police’s helpline number, claiming to be from notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused demanded a ransom of 5 crores and threatened to kill Salman Khan. However, later, the accused apologised for the threat on the same helpline number. Now, the police have arrested the accused from Jharkhand and are taking him to Mumbai for further questioning.
The police arrested the accused from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Wednesday. A police team is interrogating him. It is worth mentioning that last week, Salman Khan received a ransom demand of 5 crores on the WhatsApp helpline of Mumbai Traffic Police. After that, the police registered a case and started investigating the matter.
The Bollywood actor was warned that if he did not pay 5 crores to settle the matter with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his fate would be worse than that of Mumbai NCP leader Baba Siddique. This threatening message was received on the WhatsApp helpline of Mumbai Traffic Police on October 17. The accused wrote in his message, ‘If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay 5 crores. If not, his fate will be worse than that of Baba Siddique.’ However, later, another message came on the same helpline number, claiming that the first message was sent by mistake.

