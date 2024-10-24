Man Who Threatened Salman Khan Arrested in Jharkhand

The police arrested the accused from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Wednesday. A police team is interrogating him. It is worth mentioning that last week, Salman Khan received a ransom demand of 5 crores on the WhatsApp helpline of Mumbai Traffic Police. After that, the police registered a case and started investigating the matter.

The Bollywood actor was warned that if he did not pay 5 crores to settle the matter with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his fate would be worse than that of Mumbai NCP leader Baba Siddique. This threatening message was received on the WhatsApp helpline of Mumbai Traffic Police on October 17. The accused wrote in his message, ‘If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay 5 crores. If not, his fate will be worse than that of Baba Siddique.’ However, later, another message came on the same helpline number, claiming that the first message was sent by mistake.