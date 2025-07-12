12 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Mangaluru: Toxic Gas Leak at MRPL Kills Two Workers

Two employees died and one is critically injured in hospital after a toxic gas leak at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

MRPL gas leak
MRPL gas leak (Photo -IAN)

Two employees died and one is critically injured following a toxic gas leak at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Mangaluru district, Karnataka. The incident occurred on Saturday in the oil movement section located outside the MRPL premises near Surathkal, Mangaluru. The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra Bharatiya and Bijli Prasad. A fellow employee, Vinayak Mayagere, remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Illness During Tank Inspection

Preliminary reports suggest the employees were inspecting a malfunction in the oil movement section. Deep Chandra Bharatiya and Bijli Prasad were inspecting the FIBI7029 tank when they suddenly fell ill. They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru, but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Committee Formed to Investigate Incident

Vinayak Mayagere, also present in the oil movement section, attempted to help his colleagues but also inhaled the toxic gas, losing consciousness. MRPL administration has formed a committee to investigate the incident. Sources indicate this is a high-level committee including the group's general manager.

Previous Incidents of Toxic Gas Deaths

In January, a worker died and ten others fell ill after inhaling toxic gas at a factory in Koppal district, Karnataka. Similarly, in May 2024, four members of a family died after inhaling toxic gas at a house in Yaraganahalli, Mysuru.

Share the news:

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 03:55 pm

English News / National News / Mangaluru: Toxic Gas Leak at MRPL Kills Two Workers
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.