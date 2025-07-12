Mangaluru: Toxic Gas Leak at MRPL Kills Two Workers

Two employees died and one is critically injured following a toxic gas leak at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Mangaluru district, Karnataka. The incident occurred on Saturday in the oil movement section located outside the MRPL premises near Surathkal, Mangaluru. The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra Bharatiya and Bijli Prasad. A fellow employee, Vinayak Mayagere, remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.