Mangaluru: Toxic Gas Leak at MRPL Kills Two Workers

Two employees died and one is critically injured following a toxic gas leak at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Mangaluru district, Karnataka. The incident occurred on Saturday in the oil movement section located outside the MRPL premises near Surathkal, Mangaluru. The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra Bharatiya and Bijli Prasad. A fellow employee, Vinayak Mayagere, remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Preliminary reports suggest the employees were inspecting a malfunction in the oil movement section. Deep Chandra Bharatiya and Bijli Prasad were inspecting the FIBI7029 tank when they suddenly fell ill. They were immediately rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru, but were pronounced dead on arrival.
Vinayak Mayagere, also present in the oil movement section, attempted to help his colleagues but also inhaled the toxic gas, losing consciousness. MRPL administration has formed a committee to investigate the incident. Sources indicate this is a high-level committee including the group's general manager.
In January, a worker died and ten others fell ill after inhaling toxic gas at a factory in Koppal district, Karnataka. Similarly, in May 2024, four members of a family died after inhaling toxic gas at a house in Yaraganahalli, Mysuru.