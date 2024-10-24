scriptManipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh | Manipur: &#39;7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected&#39;, Announces CM Biren Singh | Latest News | Patrika News
Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced that 7,660 houses will be built for those affected by violence in the state.

Oct 24, 2024

Patrika Desk

CM N Biren Singh

CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced that 7,660 houses will be built for those affected by violence in the state. Singh stated that since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May last year, many families have been living in separate schools and colleges. Temporary houses will be built for these people. The CM further stated that approval has been given for the construction of temporary houses for the displaced people living in relief camps in nine districts of the state.

Houses to be Built in These Areas

Most of the displaced people belong to the tribal community. In fact, out of the 7,660 houses, a maximum of 1,813 houses will be built in Kangpokpi district. Apart from this, 1,331 houses will be built in Churachandpur district, 1,217 in Kakching district, 1,015 in Bishnupur district, 594 in Imphal East district, 880 in Tengnoupal district, 511 in Chandel district, 225 in Imphal West district, and 74 houses in Kamjong district.

CM Thanks PM and Shah

The Chief Minister has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for approving the funds for the construction of houses. He has also expressed gratitude to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for resolving disputes related to projects on national highways in the state.

Remaining Projects Will Also Get Approval Soon

The Chief Minister stated that the central government will soon approve an additional amount of Rs 1000 crore for development works in hill and valley areas. He said that paved roads will be constructed within a radius of 8-10 km from the district headquarters in hill districts, with an estimated cost of around Rs 175 crore.
The Chief Minister further stated that out of the 117 projects proposed by the state government, the centre has approved 57 projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and sanctioned an amount of Rs 217 crore. He expressed hope that the remaining projects will also get approval soon.

