5 January 2026,

Monday

National News

Manipur Violence Erupts After IED Blast, CRPF Deployed, Several Injured

An IED blast occurred three times today (Monday) in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Manipur Blast (Image: X)

Three separate IED (Improvised Explosive Device) explosions rocked the Bishnupur district of Manipur in the early hours of Monday. The blasts occurred in an abandoned house in the Saiton-Naganukon area, under the jurisdiction of the Phougaokchao Police Station. According to reports, the first two explosions took place between 5:40 AM and 5:55 AM, while the third blast occurred around 8:30 AM. Two local residents who rushed to the house after hearing the first explosion were injured in the second blast.

CRPF Deployed for Security

The area falls under the security cordon of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Immediately after the incident, security forces reached the spot and launched a search and sanitisation operation. Fresh incidents of violence have been reported from Saiton and Tornung in the foothills of Bishnupur, where another person has reportedly been injured.

Blast Aimed at Creating Atmosphere of Unrest and Fear

Officials stated that the IEDs were strategically placed in the abandoned house. When people approached the house to assess the situation after the first blast, the second explosion occurred. Security agencies believe that the objective of this attack was to create an atmosphere of unrest and fear in the region.

Search for Conspirators Underway

Given the gravity of the incident, additional security forces have been deployed in the affected areas. Security agencies are cordoning off the entire area to ensure that no other explosives have been planted. In light of previous attacks in December and the current situation, patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas. Police and CRPF teams are actively engaged in identifying the conspirators behind the blasts.

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 04:25 pm

English News / National News / Manipur Violence Erupts After IED Blast, CRPF Deployed, Several Injured

