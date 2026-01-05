Manipur Violence Erupts After IED Blast, CRPF Deployed, Several Injured

Manipur Blast (Image: X)
Three separate IED (Improvised Explosive Device) explosions rocked the Bishnupur district of Manipur in the early hours of Monday. The blasts occurred in an abandoned house in the Saiton-Naganukon area, under the jurisdiction of the Phougaokchao Police Station. According to reports, the first two explosions took place between 5:40 AM and 5:55 AM, while the third blast occurred around 8:30 AM. Two local residents who rushed to the house after hearing the first explosion were injured in the second blast.
The area falls under the security cordon of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Immediately after the incident, security forces reached the spot and launched a search and sanitisation operation. Fresh incidents of violence have been reported from Saiton and Tornung in the foothills of Bishnupur, where another person has reportedly been injured.
Officials stated that the IEDs were strategically placed in the abandoned house. When people approached the house to assess the situation after the first blast, the second explosion occurred. Security agencies believe that the objective of this attack was to create an atmosphere of unrest and fear in the region.
Given the gravity of the incident, additional security forces have been deployed in the affected areas. Security agencies are cordoning off the entire area to ensure that no other explosives have been planted. In light of previous attacks in December and the current situation, patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas. Police and CRPF teams are actively engaged in identifying the conspirators behind the blasts.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending