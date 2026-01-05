Manipur Violence Erupts After IED Blast, CRPF Deployed, Several Injured

Three separate IED (Improvised Explosive Device) explosions rocked the Bishnupur district of Manipur in the early hours of Monday. The blasts occurred in an abandoned house in the Saiton-Naganukon area, under the jurisdiction of the Phougaokchao Police Station. According to reports, the first two explosions took place between 5:40 AM and 5:55 AM, while the third blast occurred around 8:30 AM. Two local residents who rushed to the house after hearing the first explosion were injured in the second blast.