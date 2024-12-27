Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

Seven Days of National Mourning DeclaredThe central government has declared seven days of national mourning following Dr Singh’s death and cancelled all scheduled events on Friday. A cabinet meeting has been called for 11 AM. Dr Singh’s last rites will be performed with full state honours. Several dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, have expressed their condolences.
Born in Gah, West PunjabManmohan Singh was born on 26 September 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, now part of Pakistan. Following the partition of India in 1947, his family moved to India. His father’s name was Gurmukh Singh and his mother’s name was Amrit Kaur. He married Gursharan Kaur in 1958. He is survived by three daughters: Upinder Singh, Daman Singh, and Amrit Singh.
His last Public Appearance was in JanuaryManmohan Singh had remained away from politics in recent years due to health reasons. His health had been frail since the beginning of 2024. His last public appearance was in January 2024 at the launch of his daughter’s book.
-President Droupadi Murmu
Humble Beginnings to Become an EconomistThe nation mourns the passing of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he became a respected economist. He served in various government positions, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy for years. His interventions in Parliament were always insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives. Dr. Singh and I used to interact regularly when he was the Prime Minister and I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We would have in-depth discussions on various governance-related subjects. His intellect and humility were always evident. My condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.
-Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
Will Always be Remembered“The passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji is deeply saddening. A renowned economist and enlightened politician, he will always be remembered for his gentle and simple nature. As a skilled administrator, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, he served the nation for decades.”
-Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker
Changed the Lives of Millions of Indians“With the passing of the former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, an impeccably honest leader, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policies profoundly changed the lives of millions of Indians. He virtually created a middle class in India and lifted millions out of poverty. His incomparable contribution will forever be etched in history.”
-Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha