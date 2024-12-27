Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

Seven Days of National Mourning Declared The central government has declared seven days of national mourning following Dr Singh’s death and cancelled all scheduled events on Friday. A cabinet meeting has been called for 11 AM. Dr Singh’s last rites will be performed with full state honours. Several dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, have expressed their condolences.

Born in Gah, West Punjab Manmohan Singh was born on 26 September 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, now part of Pakistan. Following the partition of India in 1947, his family moved to India. His father’s name was Gurmukh Singh and his mother’s name was Amrit Kaur. He married Gursharan Kaur in 1958. He is survived by three daughters: Upinder Singh, Daman Singh, and Amrit Singh.

His last Public Appearance was in January Manmohan Singh had remained away from politics in recent years due to health reasons. His health had been frail since the beginning of 2024. His last public appearance was in January 2024 at the launch of his daughter’s book.

“Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his impeccable political life, and his utmost humility.”

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his impeccable political life, and his utmost humility.

-President Droupadi Murmu

Humble Beginnings to Become an Economist The nation mourns the passing of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he became a respected economist. He served in various government positions, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy for years. His interventions in Parliament were always insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives. Dr. Singh and I used to interact regularly when he was the Prime Minister and I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We would have in-depth discussions on various governance-related subjects. His intellect and humility were always evident. My condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.

-Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Will Always be Remembered "The passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji is deeply saddening. A renowned economist and enlightened politician, he will always be remembered for his gentle and simple nature. As a skilled administrator, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, he served the nation for decades."

-Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker

