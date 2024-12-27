scriptManmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms | Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic liberalisation, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi.

New DelhiDec 27, 2024 / 09:28 am

Patrika Desk

Manmohan Singh Death: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic liberalisation, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Delhi) on Thursday at the age of 92. AIIMS, in an official statement, said that Dr Singh was admitted to the medical emergency at 8.06 PM after his health deteriorated. Prior to this, he was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at home and had suddenly collapsed. He breathed his last at 9.51 PM on Thursday.

Seven Days of National Mourning Declared

The central government has declared seven days of national mourning following Dr Singh’s death and cancelled all scheduled events on Friday. A cabinet meeting has been called for 11 AM. Dr Singh’s last rites will be performed with full state honours. Several dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, have expressed their condolences.

Born in Gah, West Punjab

Manmohan Singh was born on 26 September 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, now part of Pakistan. Following the partition of India in 1947, his family moved to India. His father’s name was Gurmukh Singh and his mother’s name was Amrit Kaur. He married Gursharan Kaur in 1958. He is survived by three daughters: Upinder Singh, Daman Singh, and Amrit Singh.

His last Public Appearance was in January

Manmohan Singh had remained away from politics in recent years due to health reasons. His health had been frail since the beginning of 2024. His last public appearance was in January 2024 at the launch of his daughter’s book.
“Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his impeccable political life, and his utmost humility.”
-President Droupadi Murmu

Humble Beginnings to Become an Economist

The nation mourns the passing of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he became a respected economist. He served in various government positions, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy for years. His interventions in Parliament were always insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives. Dr. Singh and I used to interact regularly when he was the Prime Minister and I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. We would have in-depth discussions on various governance-related subjects. His intellect and humility were always evident. My condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.
-Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Will Always be Remembered

“The passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji is deeply saddening. A renowned economist and enlightened politician, he will always be remembered for his gentle and simple nature. As a skilled administrator, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, he served the nation for decades.”
-Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker

Changed the Lives of Millions of Indians

“With the passing of the former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, an impeccably honest leader, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policies profoundly changed the lives of millions of Indians. He virtually created a middle class in India and lifted millions out of poverty. His incomparable contribution will forever be etched in history.”
-Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha

News / National News / Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

National News

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

in 5 hours

Manmohan Singh: From Government Job to Prime Minister – His Inspiring Journey

National News

Manmohan Singh: From Government Job to Prime Minister – His Inspiring Journey

in 5 hours

Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify

National News

Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify

17 hours ago

Veteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared

Tollywood

Veteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared

17 hours ago

Latest National News

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

National News

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Nation Mourns Architect of Economic Reforms

in 5 hours

Two Killed as DCM Hits E-rickshaw Carrying School Children in Fatehpur

National News

Two Killed as DCM Hits E-rickshaw Carrying School Children in Fatehpur

16 hours ago

Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify

National News

Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify

17 hours ago

Earthquake Tremors Shake Delhi-NCR Twice in 24 Hours

National News

Earthquake Tremors Shake Delhi-NCR Twice in 24 Hours

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.