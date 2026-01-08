Man’s body found in pieces in white drum after blue drum incident, went to meet friend

Image: X
A young man's body was found dismembered in an empty plot near Sacred Heart School, located on Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana city, Punjab, sending shockwaves through the area. The body was stuffed inside a white plastic drum, with half of it found burnt. Acting on information from passers-by, the police arrived at the scene, sealed the entire area, and began their investigation.
The deceased has been identified as Davinder Singh, approximately 36 years old and a resident of Bharti Colony in Ludhiana. Davinder was a mechanic and craftsman by profession, working with knitting (hosiery) machines. According to the police, his body was found cut into about 5 to 6 pieces, with the torso, neck, and other limbs found in different locations.
Family members stated that Davinder had returned home from Mumbai on Tuesday but only stayed at home for 15 minutes. He mentioned going to meet his friend Shera, saying he would be back shortly, but he never returned home. When he couldn't be traced for a long time, his family began searching for him.
According to police sources, during the investigation, a CCTV footage was obtained which shows Davinder's friend Shera, along with another associate, passing through a street on a motorcycle carrying a plastic drum. Based on this, the police suspect Shera of the murder.
The police from Salem Tabri police station are investigating the case. The police have also called the forensic team to the spot and are investigating from every angle. The body has currently been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending