National News

Man’s body found in pieces in white drum after blue drum incident, went to meet friend

A dismembered body of a young man was recovered from a plastic drum in an empty plot near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana, causing panic in the area.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Ludhiana

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Image: X

A young man's body was found dismembered in an empty plot near Sacred Heart School, located on Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana city, Punjab, sending shockwaves through the area. The body was stuffed inside a white plastic drum, with half of it found burnt. Acting on information from passers-by, the police arrived at the scene, sealed the entire area, and began their investigation.

Identification of the Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Davinder Singh, approximately 36 years old and a resident of Bharti Colony in Ludhiana. Davinder was a mechanic and craftsman by profession, working with knitting (hosiery) machines. According to the police, his body was found cut into about 5 to 6 pieces, with the torso, neck, and other limbs found in different locations.

Disappeared After Returning from Mumbai

Family members stated that Davinder had returned home from Mumbai on Tuesday but only stayed at home for 15 minutes. He mentioned going to meet his friend Shera, saying he would be back shortly, but he never returned home. When he couldn't be traced for a long time, his family began searching for him.

CCTV Footage Reveals Clues

According to police sources, during the investigation, a CCTV footage was obtained which shows Davinder's friend Shera, along with another associate, passing through a street on a motorcycle carrying a plastic drum. Based on this, the police suspect Shera of the murder.

Forensic Team Engaged in Investigation

The police from Salem Tabri police station are investigating the case. The police have also called the forensic team to the spot and are investigating from every angle. The body has currently been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 06:03 pm

News / National News / Man’s body found in pieces in white drum after blue drum incident, went to meet friend

