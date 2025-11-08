Massive Fire in Delhi Slum Kills One, 29 Fire Engines at Scene

An official from the Delhi Fire Service, S.K. Dua, while speaking to the media, stated that a total of 29 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze. After hours of strenuous effort, the fire was brought under control. The official added, "We received information that a fire had broken out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Following this, 29 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. The fire has now been brought under control. One person has died in this incident, and one child is injured. There is no information about any other casualties. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an assessment of the damage caused is underway."