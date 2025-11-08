Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Massive Fire in Delhi Slum Kills One, 29 Fire Engines at Scene

A devastating fire in Bengali Basti near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi claimed one life and left a child injured. Twenty-nine fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Delhi slum fire

Fire accident in Delhi (Image: ANI)

A tragic incident has come to light from the national capital, Delhi. A massive fire broke out in a slum area near Rithala Metro Station on Friday night. According to preliminary investigations, one person has died in this fire, while a child has been injured. The incident occurred in Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board premises. The fire was so intense that over two dozen fire tenders were deployed to control it.

Fire Department Declared it a Medium Category Fire

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reported that operations were carried out throughout the night to extinguish the fire and cool down the area. One body has been recovered from the scene, while the injured child has been taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Considering the intensity of the fire, the fire department has classified it as a medium-category incident. The Delhi Fire Service issued a statement saying, "One body has been recovered from the fire that broke out in the slums near Rithala Metro Station. Additionally, one injured person is currently undergoing treatment. Further details on this matter are awaited."

29 Fire Tenders Reached the Spot

An official from the Delhi Fire Service, S.K. Dua, while speaking to the media, stated that a total of 29 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze. After hours of strenuous effort, the fire was brought under control. The official added, "We received information that a fire had broken out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Following this, 29 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. The fire has now been brought under control. One person has died in this incident, and one child is injured. There is no information about any other casualties. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an assessment of the damage caused is underway."

Administration Arranging for People's Accommodation

North-West Delhi DM Saumya Saurabh, in a statement regarding the incident, said, "As far as we know, some ragpickers used to live here. There were approximately 300-500 huts. The administration is making all arrangements here, and people are being taken to a relief centre. We will arrange for their food and water, and then we will see where we can arrange for their accommodation until they are rehabilitated." The DM also confirmed the death of one person in the incident.

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 11:16 am

English News / National News / Massive Fire in Delhi Slum Kills One, 29 Fire Engines at Scene

