Massive fire in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, eight-year-old child burnt alive, six houses gutted

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. A fierce fire broke out in Arki Bazaar here around 2:30 AM on Sunday night. An eight-year-old innocent child was burnt alive in this fire, and about eight people are still missing. These missing persons include two women, two men, and four children. The fire was so intense that six houses were completely gutted. Following this incident of arson, panic has spread in the area.
According to information, the fire started from a two-storey residential house located in the market. The lower floor of this house has a shop, and labourers from Nepal and Bihar live on the upper floor. After the fire broke out in this house, it started spreading to nearby shops. Within a short time, the entire area was engulfed in smoke and flames. The severity of the fire can be gauged from the fact that six houses were completely burnt down. In addition, several shops also suffered damage due to this fire.
According to reports, as the fire spread, several LPG cylinders came into contact with it and started exploding. The situation became uncontrollable with one cylinder after another exploding, and the fire spread extensively. The sound of cylinder explosions caused a stir far and wide. Fearing for their lives, people started running out of their homes. Upon receiving information about the incident, local police and several fire brigade teams reached the spot. The fire was brought under control after several hours of strenuous effort. However, by then, significant damage had already occurred. Many shops and houses were completely burnt, and goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.
Upon receiving information about the incident, local MLA Sanjay Awasthi reached the spot late at night. He stated that the cause of the fire is not yet known. The police have started searching for the missing people and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. Awasthi further added that relief and rescue operations have been continuously ongoing since last night. Debris is being rapidly cleared from the site to quickly ascertain the whereabouts of the missing persons. A pall of grief has descended upon the entire area since the incident.
