Massive fire in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, eight-year-old child burnt alive, six houses gutted

According to reports, as the fire spread, several LPG cylinders came into contact with it and started exploding. The situation became uncontrollable with one cylinder after another exploding, and the fire spread extensively. The sound of cylinder explosions caused a stir far and wide. Fearing for their lives, people started running out of their homes. Upon receiving information about the incident, local police and several fire brigade teams reached the spot. The fire was brought under control after several hours of strenuous effort. However, by then, significant damage had already occurred. Many shops and houses were completely burnt, and goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.