Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand as National Vice President, Entrusting Him with New Party Responsibilities

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is showcasing her strength in Lucknow after a gap of 9 years. Addressing party workers for about an hour at the rally, she launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress. Mayawati stated that the SP remembers PDA only when they are out of power, and one should be wary of such hypocritical people. She also described the Congress as merely a "drama troupe."