Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand as National Vice President, Entrusting Him with New Party Responsibilities

"Just as Kanshiram propelled me forward, I have decided to advance Akash Anand. I am making Akash the National Vice President and entrusting him with party responsibilities. I hope people will support him under all circumstances." Mayawati's big announcement at the Lucknow rally.

less than 1 minute read

Oct 09, 2025

लखनऊ बसपा रैली,मायावती रैली,बसपा मायावती रैली लाइव,कांशीराम की पुण्यतिथि,परिनिर्वाण दिवस,यूपी न्यूज,Lucknow BSP rally,Mayawati rally,BSP Mayawati rally live,Kanshi Ram's death anniversary,Parinirvana Diwas,UP News,आकाश आनंद

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is showcasing her strength in Lucknow after a gap of 9 years. Addressing party workers for about an hour at the rally, she launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress. Mayawati stated that the SP remembers PDA only when they are out of power, and one should be wary of such hypocritical people. She also described the Congress as merely a "drama troupe."

During the rally, Mayawati made her biggest announcement by appointing her nephew, Akash Anand, as the National Vice President of the party. Mayawati said that Akash Anand has now connected with the party's momentum and will work under his guidance. She likened Akash's appointment to Kanshiram promoting her. She expressed hope that people would support him under all circumstances.

Mayawati also praised other party leaders. She lauded Satish Chandra Mishra and his son Kapil Mishra, the sole MLA Umashankar Shankar, and State President Vishwanath Pal. She mentioned that Vishwanath Pal is connecting backward communities with the party and works to ensure justice wherever injustice is meted out to the Bahujan Samaj. Jamil Akhtar and the office bearers of the Lucknow division were congratulated for the successful organisation of the conference.

Through this rally, Mayawati sent a message of strengthening the BSP as the principal party of Dalits and backward classes, and emphasised the need to take the reins of power into their own hands. This is the BSP's first major rally in Lucknow since 2016.

09 Oct 2025 12:12 pm

