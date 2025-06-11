Meghalaya Couple Case: Sonam Confesses to Orchestrating Raja Raghuvanshi’s Killing; Brother Disowns Her

Meghalaya Couple Case: Meghalaya Police have made a major revelation in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. According to the police, Sonam Raghuvanshi has confessed to orchestrating her husband’s murder. Media reports suggest she admitted this during police interrogation. The Shillong police will shortly present Sonam Raghuvanshi and the four accused before the court. The police will also seek their remand. However, all will undergo medical tests beforehand.
Sonam’s Brother Govind Severes Ties
Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother-in-law, Govind, stated that based on the evidence, he is 100% certain Sonam Raghuvanshi committed the murder. All the accused are connected to Raj Kushwaha. He has severed ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi and apologised to Raja’s family.
Raj Kushwaha Addressed Sonam as ‘Sister’
Govind mentioned that Raj Kushwaha always called Sonam ‘Didi’ (sister). For the past three years, Sonam has tied Rakhi (a sacred thread symbolising brother-sister bond) to Raj Kushwaha. Govind added that if Sonam is guilty, she should be hanged.
Govind’s Grief for Raja – Uma Raghuvanshi
Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, after meeting Govind, stated: “I asked Govind if he had met Sonam.” He replied he met her for three minutes. I asked him why he didn’t kill her; he said he didn’t get the chance due to the presence of media and police. Govind said Sonam should be hanged. He feels grief for Raja, not Sonam.
‘Things Will Be Clearer After Interrogation’
Vivek Sim, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, stated that the investigation is underway and many things need confirmation. There is evidence of her involvement in the murder, but things will become clearer after interrogation.
Police to Seek 10-Day Remand
All the accused will be presented in court on Wednesday afternoon. The police will seek a 10-day remand to take them to the crime scene.
