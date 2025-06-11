Meghalaya Couple Case: Sonam Confesses to Orchestrating Raja Raghuvanshi’s Killing; Brother Disowns Her

Sonam’s Brother Govind Severes Ties Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother-in-law, Govind, stated that based on the evidence, he is 100% certain Sonam Raghuvanshi committed the murder. All the accused are connected to Raj Kushwaha. He has severed ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi and apologised to Raja’s family.

VIDEO | Indore: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother meets Raja Raghuvanshi's mother.#rajaraghuvanshi pic.twitter.com/KCXJkCKvAI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2025 Raj Kushwaha Addressed Sonam as 'Sister' Govind mentioned that Raj Kushwaha always called Sonam 'Didi' (sister). For the past three years, Sonam has tied Rakhi (a sacred thread symbolising brother-sister bond) to Raj Kushwaha. Govind added that if Sonam is guilty, she should be hanged.

VIDEO | Indore: Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother says, "I don't have an idea if she (Sonam) has confessed to the crime, but I am saying that she has done it. I am with Raja… I will boycott Sonam. Our parents have also accepted it. They were not aware of the details earlier today… pic.twitter.com/VJfpQYb6tu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2025 Govind's Grief for Raja – Uma Raghuvanshi Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, after meeting Govind, stated: "I asked Govind if he had met Sonam." He replied he met her for three minutes. I asked him why he didn't kill her; he said he didn't get the chance due to the presence of media and police. Govind said Sonam should be hanged. He feels grief for Raja, not Sonam.

#WATCH | Raja Raghuvanshi murder case | Indore (MP): After Sonam’s brother Govind met her, Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, says, “…Govind said that Sonam should be hanged. He is pained for Raja, not Sonam…Govind is not at fault.” She also says, “I asked Govind if… pic.twitter.com/QIktpnX3iH— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025 ‘Things Will Be Clearer After Interrogation’ Vivek Sim, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, stated that the investigation is underway and many things need confirmation. There is evidence of her involvement in the murder, but things will become clearer after interrogation. Vivek Sim, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, stated that the investigation is underway and many things need confirmation. There is evidence of her involvement in the murder, but things will become clearer after interrogation.