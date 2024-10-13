Mehsana Landslide Tragedy: 9 Labourers Killed, PM Modi Offers Condolences

PM Modi condoles Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the incident. He said that the accident caused by the wall collapse in Mehsana, Gujarat is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. May God give them the strength to bear this pain. I also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is providing all possible assistance to the affected families.

Compensation announced The families of the deceased will also receive a compensation of 2 lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The injured will receive 50,000 rupees each.