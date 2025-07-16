16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Mid-flight Death on AirAsia Flight from Malaysia to India Causes Alarm

A 50-year-old passenger on an AirAsia flight from Malaysia to India died of a heart attack. The flight was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Tamil Nadu. While the crew attempted to save the passenger, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Image Source: Patrika

A tragic incident occurred on an AirAsia flight from Malaysia to India. A passenger died mid-flight, causing commotion among fellow travellers.

The AirAsia flight was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu. A 50-year-old passenger suffered a fatal heart attack on Wednesday morning. Despite the airline crew's best efforts, they were unable to save him.

Passenger Identified as Sasikumar from Sivaganga District

The deceased has been identified as Sasikumar, a resident of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest he had travelled to Malaysia for personal work and was returning on the AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchirappalli early Wednesday morning.

Mid-flight, he complained of severe discomfort and collapsed in his seat. Eyewitnesses reported that the airline crew immediately rushed to his aid, attempting CPR and first aid, and contacting ground medical personnel.

Assistance from a Doctor on Board

A doctor travelling on the same flight assisted the crew in their efforts to save Sasikumar. Sasikumar remained unconscious throughout the remainder of the flight.

Other passengers were shocked by the event and tried to assist the airline crew in saving their fellow passenger. Passengers expressed their sorrow over the incident.

Sudden Heart Attack Mid-Flight

After the flight landed at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, airport doctors boarded the plane to examine the passenger, but Sasikumar had already passed away. Preliminary reports suggest he suffered a sudden heart attack while the plane was in flight.

Airport authorities informed the deceased's family and initiated the necessary procedures. The body was subsequently taken to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Information regarding any pre-existing medical conditions is currently unavailable.

Share the news:

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 12:54 pm

English News / National News / Mid-flight Death on AirAsia Flight from Malaysia to India Causes Alarm
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.