Mid-flight Death on AirAsia Flight from Malaysia to India Causes Alarm

A tragic incident occurred on an AirAsia flight from Malaysia to India. A passenger died mid-flight, causing commotion among fellow travellers.
The AirAsia flight was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu. A 50-year-old passenger suffered a fatal heart attack on Wednesday morning. Despite the airline crew's best efforts, they were unable to save him.
The deceased has been identified as Sasikumar, a resident of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest he had travelled to Malaysia for personal work and was returning on the AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchirappalli early Wednesday morning.
Mid-flight, he complained of severe discomfort and collapsed in his seat. Eyewitnesses reported that the airline crew immediately rushed to his aid, attempting CPR and first aid, and contacting ground medical personnel.
A doctor travelling on the same flight assisted the crew in their efforts to save Sasikumar. Sasikumar remained unconscious throughout the remainder of the flight.
Other passengers were shocked by the event and tried to assist the airline crew in saving their fellow passenger. Passengers expressed their sorrow over the incident.
After the flight landed at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, airport doctors boarded the plane to examine the passenger, but Sasikumar had already passed away. Preliminary reports suggest he suffered a sudden heart attack while the plane was in flight.
Airport authorities informed the deceased's family and initiated the necessary procedures. The body was subsequently taken to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Information regarding any pre-existing medical conditions is currently unavailable.