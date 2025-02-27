scriptMidnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister | Latest News | Patrika News
Midnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister

Misbehaviour on Train: A ticket examiner (TTE) allegedly misbehaved with an IIT Delhi student while she was travelling on a train.

BharatFeb 27, 2025 / 09:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Misbehaviour with Girl on Indian Railway: Several trains run on the Indian Railways from morning till evening. The railway strives to make the journey pleasant for every passenger. However, a recent case of misconduct has come to light on the Punjab Mail train. An IIT Delhi (IIT Delhi) student travelling on the train was allegedly harassed by a Ticket Examiner (TTE).
The incident involved a Punjab Mail train employee. The IIT Delhi student had a confirmed ticket for AC Third Class. Despite this, at around 1:30 AM, while the student was asleep, her blanket and sheet were pulled away. Seeing her alone, the accused started arguing with her.

Use of Abusive Language

The student stated that around 1:30 AM, the Ticket Examiner entered the coach and started pulling away her blanket and sheet. He then began arguing with her and tried to make her leave her seat. When the girl said that her ticket was confirmed, the accused angrily started abusing her.

Father Appeals to Railway Minister

The victim’s father stated that he had complained to railway officials, but no action has been taken. He is requesting the Railway Minister to ensure justice for his daughter. He added that no daughter can travel alone on a train safely under such circumstances.

IIT Delhi Student

The 19-year-old student studies at IIT Delhi. On February 5th, she boarded the Punjab Mail train from Faridkot to Delhi. Her coach number was B-1, Third AC, and seat number 27, a confirmed ticket with PNR number 2329499027.

