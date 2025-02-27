Midnight Horror: TTE Harasses Sleeping IIT Student on Train, Father Seeks Justice from Rail Minister

The incident involved a Punjab Mail train employee. The IIT Delhi student had a confirmed ticket for AC Third Class. Despite this, at around 1:30 AM, while the student was asleep, her blanket and sheet were pulled away. Seeing her alone, the accused started arguing with her.

Use of Abusive Language The student stated that around 1:30 AM, the Ticket Examiner entered the coach and started pulling away her blanket and sheet. He then began arguing with her and tried to make her leave her seat. When the girl said that her ticket was confirmed, the accused angrily started abusing her.

Father Appeals to Railway Minister The victim’s father stated that he had complained to railway officials, but no action has been taken. He is requesting the Railway Minister to ensure justice for his daughter. He added that no daughter can travel alone on a train safely under such circumstances.