National News

Minister Kiren Rijiju Rescues People After Vehicle Plunges into Drass River

In the Drass region of Ladakh, a pickup truck skidded off a mountain road and plunged into the Drass River. Upon learning of the accident, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju arrived with his convoy to assist those trapped.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

द्रास नदी में गिरी गाड़ी (X-@KirenRijiju)

A major accident was narrowly averted in the Drass area of Ladakh when a pickup vehicle skidded off a mountain road and plunged into the Drass River. Two people inside the vehicle were trapped and calling for help. Fortunately, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, was passing by with his convoy at that very moment. He immediately stopped his convoy, assessed the situation, and helped rescue the two trapped individuals.

Video Shared on Social Media

Kiren Rijiju shared a video of the incident on the social media platform X, showing the overturned pickup vehicle in the middle of the river with two people standing on its roof. In the video, Rijiju is seen asking the victims, “Was there an accident? How did you fall?” He then initiated a rescue operation with his team and the local police. The police summoned an ambulance and a rescue team, and the two people were safely rescued in time.

Both People Saved

Rijiju wrote in his X post, “Before reaching Drass in Ladakh, one vehicle fell into the river just ahead of our convoy. Luckily, we were on time and both persons survived.” This humanitarian act has been widely praised on social media.

Poor Road Conditions Due to Heavy Rain

This incident occurred during inclement weather, with heavy rain in Ladakh increasing the risks on the roads. Rijiju’s swift decision and humanity averted a major tragedy. Prior to this incident, Rijiju had visited Kargil, where he met with locals and shared his experiences with them.

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 03:51 pm

English News / National News / Minister Kiren Rijiju Rescues People After Vehicle Plunges into Drass River
