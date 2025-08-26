Minister Kiren Rijiju Rescues People After Vehicle Plunges into Drass River

Kiren Rijiju shared a video of the incident on the social media platform X, showing the overturned pickup vehicle in the middle of the river with two people standing on its roof. In the video, Rijiju is seen asking the victims, “Was there an accident? How did you fall?” He then initiated a rescue operation with his team and the local police. The police summoned an ambulance and a rescue team, and the two people were safely rescued in time.