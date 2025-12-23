23 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

MHA Issues Notice to X Seeking Removal of Over 1,100 Posts; Company Says It Cannot Delete Them

The Indian government's Ministry of Home Affairs has sent 91 notices to X Corp, requesting the removal of over 1,100 links. These notices have been issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Image: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Indian government has sent 91 notices to X Corp (formerly Twitter) from March 2024 to date, demanding the removal of over 1,100 links that allegedly violate various provisions of the law.

These notices were issued under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act. However, X Corp has refused to cooperate with the government.

Demand to Remove 566 URLs Related to Disturbing Public Order

Among the notices sent to X Corp, 566 URLs were related to 'disturbing public order'. Additionally, 124 URLs targeted political and public figures. All of these have been requested for removal.

From March 2024 to November 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs sent 58 notices to X, which included 24 allegations related to disturbing public peace and inciting enmity. Furthermore, 3 other notices were sent considering them a threat to national integrity and sovereignty.

In Which Case Were Which Notices Issued?

The Indian Express reported that out of the 91 notices issued in 20 months, 14 were related to criminal activities such as betting apps, financial fraud, and child exploitation content.

The highest number of posts, 115, were in a single notice issued against X on May 13, related to videos influencing elections.

Moreover, during the Lok Sabha elections (April-May 2024), 761 posts were flagged, of which 198 were in direct violation of the Representation of the People Act.

X Refuses to Remove Links

The Ministry of Home Affairs has now informed the Delhi High Court in its affidavit that the X group is objecting to the unlawful content mentioned in those notices. It is also questioning the authority to issue notices for removing such content under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.

X Corp states that the process of issuing takedown or blocking orders should be done under Section 69A of the IT Act. This is typically used to issue online censorship directives but is limited to offences related to national security and public order.

X Corp further argues that notices under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act expand the scope of content removal without judicial process, which violates the safe harbour clause for social media platforms. This implies that the government's actions could affect the platforms' freedom.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 02:53 pm

English News / National News / MHA Issues Notice to X Seeking Removal of Over 1,100 Posts; Company Says It Cannot Delete Them

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.