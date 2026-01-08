Minor Athlete Rape: FIR against national shooting coach over sexual assault

Following the incident, the athlete left the hotel in shock and later narrated the entire incident to her family, after which a complaint was lodged with the police. Yashpal Yadav, Public Relations Officer for Faridabad Police, stated that given the seriousness of the matter, they have asked the hotel administration to immediately share all CCTV footage from the day of the incident to corroborate the minor girl's allegations. However, the accused has neither been taken into custody nor issued any notice so far. It is also being said that the concerned sports federation has not yet been informed. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 351(2) of the Indian Penal Code, as the athlete was a minor at the time of the alleged crime.