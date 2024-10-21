scriptMission Chandrayaan-4: Two satellites will be launched together in one rocket! | Mission Chandrayaan-4: two satellites will be launched together in one rocket! | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Mission Chandrayaan-4: Two satellites will be launched together in one rocket!

Mission Chandrayaan-4: After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India will once again hoist its flag on the global stage. ISRO has tightened its belt, read this important information about Chandrayaan-4:

New DelhiOct 21, 2024 / 05:50 pm

Patrika Desk

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will test the docking technology and two spacecraft (ISRO Chandrayaan-4) will join the Earth’s orbit at a speed of 28,800 km per hour. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing to test the automatic docking technology (Space Docking) to complete several ambitious space programs in the next decade. This technology is necessary for the construction of space stations, sending humans or cargo missions, and future space exploration programs. This technology is also essential for the Chandrayaan-4 mission, which will bring back samples from the moon.

Spadex Mission

To achieve this technology, ISRO is preparing to launch the Spadex mission in December. Under this mission, two satellites will be launched together in one rocket. One satellite will be the chaser and the other will be the target. After being established in the Earth’s orbit, both spacecraft will be connected. Then they will be separated and some other experiments will be conducted. The connection and disconnection of the two spacecraft in the Earth’s orbit is the docking technology.

ISRO hands over spacecraft

Both spacecraft will approach each other at a speed of approximately 8 km per second (28,800 km per hour). The integration of both spacecraft has been done by a private aerospace and defense company, Anant Technologies, in Hyderabad. The company has handed over both spacecraft to ISRO. They weigh around 400 kg each. ISRO plans to launch them in December using the PSLV rocket.

Essential for space missions

ISRO has set a target to establish the first unit of the Indian space station by 2028 and a fully operational space station by 2035. The construction of the space station will involve connecting several units (spacecraft), which will be done through docking. The Chandrayaan-4 mission will also use this technology several times.

