Mission Chandrayaan-4: Two satellites will be launched together in one rocket!

Spadex Mission To achieve this technology, ISRO is preparing to launch the Spadex mission in December. Under this mission, two satellites will be launched together in one rocket. One satellite will be the chaser and the other will be the target. After being established in the Earth’s orbit, both spacecraft will be connected. Then they will be separated and some other experiments will be conducted. The connection and disconnection of the two spacecraft in the Earth’s orbit is the docking technology.

ISRO hands over spacecraft Both spacecraft will approach each other at a speed of approximately 8 km per second (28,800 km per hour). The integration of both spacecraft has been done by a private aerospace and defense company, Anant Technologies, in Hyderabad. The company has handed over both spacecraft to ISRO. They weigh around 400 kg each. ISRO plans to launch them in December using the PSLV rocket.