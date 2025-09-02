Mizoram Connected: Rail Reaches Aizawl After 78 Years; PM to Inaugurate on September 13th

The long-held dream of the people of Mizoram is about to be realised. After 78 years of independence, the state capital, Aizawl, is finally going to be directly connected to the country's rail network. The new 51.38 km long railway line from Bairabi to Sairang is fully completed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the project on 13 September and flag off the first train. This railway line, built at a cost of approximately ₹8071 crore, will not only enhance connectivity but also give a new direction to Mizoram's economic and tourism development. Railway officials say this line will prove to be a lifeline for the state.
Significantly, the journey from Aizawl to Silchar will be reduced from 7 hours by road to just 3 hours by train. It is claimed that this railway line will not only improve connectivity but will also completely transform Mizoram's socio-economic landscape.
The Bairabi-Sairang railway line is considered one of the most challenging projects in the country. 48 tunnels have been built on this track, with a total length of 12.8 km. In addition, 142 large and small bridges have been constructed. The tallest of these bridges is 104 metres high, taller than the Qutub Minar, and is considered the second tallest bridge of Indian Railways. Five road overbridges and six underpasses have also been built on this line. The entire project has been designed with modern technology, allowing trains to run at a speed of 100 km per hour.
Railway experts say this railway line will play a crucial role in Mizoram's economic development. It is possible that the state's GDP will increase by 2-3% annually because of this. This project will bring an additional annual income of around ₹500 crore to this state, which currently has an economy of ₹25,000 crore. It is reported that this new line will open direct train routes to Kolkata, Agartala, and Delhi, increasing trade, tourism, and employment opportunities.
According to railway officials, work on this project began in 1999. However, Mizoram's difficult geographical location, dense forests, and heavy rainfall made construction extremely challenging. Survey reports were changed several times. Only 4-5 months of work could be done in a year. Heavy machinery had to be transported in small parts to the hills, and construction materials were brought from Assam and West Bengal. In 2008-09, it was given the status of a National Project, and in 2014, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone. After this, the pace picked up, and now the project is complete.
- Length: 51.38 km
- Speed: 100 km/hour
- Tunnels: 48 (12.8 km)
- Bridges: 142 (55 large, 87 small)
- Tallest Bridge: 104 metres
- Stations: Hartuki, Khawbung, Mulkhwang, Sairang