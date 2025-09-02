Mizoram Connected: Rail Reaches Aizawl After 78 Years; PM to Inaugurate on September 13th

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line is considered one of the most challenging projects in the country. 48 tunnels have been built on this track, with a total length of 12.8 km. In addition, 142 large and small bridges have been constructed. The tallest of these bridges is 104 metres high, taller than the Qutub Minar, and is considered the second tallest bridge of Indian Railways. Five road overbridges and six underpasses have also been built on this line. The entire project has been designed with modern technology, allowing trains to run at a speed of 100 km per hour.