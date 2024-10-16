Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

In a press conference held in the national capital, Rajeev Kumar said that the notification for Maharashtra will be issued on October 22, the last date for filing nominations is October 29, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 4.

For Jharkhand, the notification for both phases will be issued on October 18 and 22, respectively. The last date for filing nominations for both phases is October 25 and 29, respectively, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 and 30, respectively, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30 and November 1, respectively.

Object of MCC Whenever the Election Commission of India announces elections in any state or region, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately in that area. The primary objective of the MCC is to ensure free and fair elections across the country. It sets some guidelines for all political parties and candidates during the election period.