Model Code of Conduct: Notification and Update For Assembly Elections

In a press conference held in the national capital, Rajeev Kumar said that the notification for Maharashtra will be issued on October 22, the last date for filing nominations is October 29, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 30, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 4.
For Jharkhand, the notification for both phases will be issued on October 18 and 22, respectively. The last date for filing nominations for both phases is October 25 and 29, respectively, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 and 30, respectively, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30 and November 1, respectively.
Object of MCC Whenever the Election Commission of India announces elections in any state or region, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately in that area. The primary objective of the MCC is to ensure free and fair elections across the country. It sets some guidelines for all political parties and candidates during the election period.
Important Points:
- No party or candidate shall indulge in any activity that may create mutual hatred or tension among different castes and communities.
- No party or candidate shall criticize other parties or candidates based on unverified allegations or distortions.
- Parties and candidates must inform local police authorities about the time and venue of their proposed meetings so that police can make necessary arrangements to maintain traffic and law and order.
- On polling day, all political parties and candidates must cooperate with the election officials to ensure peaceful and orderly voting.
- No party or candidate shall distribute liquor or money to voters on the day of polling and 24 hours preceding it.
- Except for voters, no one shall enter the polling stations without a valid pass issued by the Election Commission.
The Election Commission has also prohibited government ministers and officials from making any financial grants or announcing new projects in the name of development until the elections are over. Ministers are also not allowed to use their official machinery for campaigning. The Commission has also restricted the movement of ministers and other officials during the election period.