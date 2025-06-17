Model's Love Affair Leads to Murder: Haryana Police Solve Sheetal's Killing

The Full StorySheetal Chaudhary, a resident of Khalira Majra, Panipat, who recently lived with her sister Neha in Satkaratar Colony, worked as a model in the Haryanvi music industry. On June 14th, she went to Ahar village for the shooting of a Haryanvi album but never returned home. Her sister Neha filed a missing person report at Matlauda police station in Panipat on June 15th.
Body Recovered from RiverLate Sunday night, Sheetal’s body was recovered from the Reliance Canal between Khanda and Jarothi villages in Sonipat’s Kharkhauda area. Injuries and a cut throat indicated murder. She was identified by tattoos on her hand and chest.
Suspicion Falls on Boyfriend, Sunil, and ArrestThe investigation revealed that Sheetal was last seen with her boyfriend, Sunil, a married man from Israna village. They had been in a relationship for five years, meeting at a hotel in Karnal where Sheetal worked. Sheetal was also married but separated from her husband; she has a child who lives with his father.
Sister Reports AssaultOn the night of June 14th, Sheetal video-called her sister Neha, reporting that Sunil had assaulted her, injuring her throat. Her phone then went off. Police suspected Sunil of murder and staging a car accident in the canal to destroy evidence. Sunil claimed his car accidentally fell into the canal, but later confessed to the murder during interrogation.
Reason for the MurderAccording to police, Sheetal decided to end the relationship because Sunil was married and pressuring her to marry him. This led to increased tension between them. The investigation revealed that in a fit of rage, Sunil stabbed Sheetal multiple times; the eighth stab pierced her trachea, causing her death. Sheetal fought for her life but was unsuccessful.
Police ActionSonipat police arrested Sunil near Park Hospital and produced him in court on Tuesday for remand. During the remand, police are investigating to recover the murder weapon and explore other aspects of the case. Sheetal’s body was sent to Khanpur Medical College for post-mortem as forensic experts were unavailable in Sonipat. The body was later handed over to her family.
Family StatementSheetal’s sister Neha stated that Sunil had previously harassed Sheetal, and several complaints had been filed against him. This incident has sent shockwaves through the Haryanvi music industry and the local community. There are also reports of Sheetal’s work in a Haryanvi song, ‘Jan Ka Jaadda Ka’.
Police are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case to uncover the full truth behind the murder.