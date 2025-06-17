Model's Love Affair Leads to Murder: Haryana Police Solve Sheetal's Killing

The Full Story Sheetal Chaudhary, a resident of Khalira Majra, Panipat, who recently lived with her sister Neha in Satkaratar Colony, worked as a model in the Haryanvi music industry. On June 14th, she went to Ahar village for the shooting of a Haryanvi album but never returned home. Her sister Neha filed a missing person report at Matlauda police station in Panipat on June 15th.

Body Recovered from River Late Sunday night, Sheetal’s body was recovered from the Reliance Canal between Khanda and Jarothi villages in Sonipat’s Kharkhauda area. Injuries and a cut throat indicated murder. She was identified by tattoos on her hand and chest.

Suspicion Falls on Boyfriend, Sunil, and Arrest The investigation revealed that Sheetal was last seen with her boyfriend, Sunil, a married man from Israna village. They had been in a relationship for five years, meeting at a hotel in Karnal where Sheetal worked. Sheetal was also married but separated from her husband; she has a child who lives with his father.

Sister Reports Assault On the night of June 14th, Sheetal video-called her sister Neha, reporting that Sunil had assaulted her, injuring her throat. Her phone then went off. Police suspected Sunil of murder and staging a car accident in the canal to destroy evidence. Sunil claimed his car accidentally fell into the canal, but later confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Reason for the Murder According to police, Sheetal decided to end the relationship because Sunil was married and pressuring her to marry him. This led to increased tension between them. The investigation revealed that in a fit of rage, Sunil stabbed Sheetal multiple times; the eighth stab pierced her trachea, causing her death. Sheetal fought for her life but was unsuccessful.

Police Action Sonipat police arrested Sunil near Park Hospital and produced him in court on Tuesday for remand. During the remand, police are investigating to recover the murder weapon and explore other aspects of the case. Sheetal’s body was sent to Khanpur Medical College for post-mortem as forensic experts were unavailable in Sonipat. The body was later handed over to her family.