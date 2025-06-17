scriptModel's Love Affair Leads to Murder: Haryana Police Solve Sheetal's Killing | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Model's Love Affair Leads to Murder: Haryana Police Solve Sheetal's Killing

The murder case of 24-year-old Haryanvi model Sheetal Chaudhary has been solved. Read the full story.

Jun 17, 2025 / 10:39 am

Patrika Desk

Haryana Model Sheetal Murder Case (X @LalitKaur)

Police in Sonipat district, Haryana, have made a shocking revelation in the brutal murder of 24-year-old Haryanvi model Sheetal, alias Simmi Chaudhary. Her boyfriend, Sunil, has been arrested and confessed to the crime during preliminary questioning. The murder is believed to be the result of a strained relationship stemming from a romantic entanglement.

The Full Story

Sheetal Chaudhary, a resident of Khalira Majra, Panipat, who recently lived with her sister Neha in Satkaratar Colony, worked as a model in the Haryanvi music industry. On June 14th, she went to Ahar village for the shooting of a Haryanvi album but never returned home. Her sister Neha filed a missing person report at Matlauda police station in Panipat on June 15th.

Body Recovered from River

Late Sunday night, Sheetal’s body was recovered from the Reliance Canal between Khanda and Jarothi villages in Sonipat’s Kharkhauda area. Injuries and a cut throat indicated murder. She was identified by tattoos on her hand and chest.

Suspicion Falls on Boyfriend, Sunil, and Arrest

The investigation revealed that Sheetal was last seen with her boyfriend, Sunil, a married man from Israna village. They had been in a relationship for five years, meeting at a hotel in Karnal where Sheetal worked. Sheetal was also married but separated from her husband; she has a child who lives with his father.

Sister Reports Assault

On the night of June 14th, Sheetal video-called her sister Neha, reporting that Sunil had assaulted her, injuring her throat. Her phone then went off. Police suspected Sunil of murder and staging a car accident in the canal to destroy evidence. Sunil claimed his car accidentally fell into the canal, but later confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Reason for the Murder

According to police, Sheetal decided to end the relationship because Sunil was married and pressuring her to marry him. This led to increased tension between them. The investigation revealed that in a fit of rage, Sunil stabbed Sheetal multiple times; the eighth stab pierced her trachea, causing her death. Sheetal fought for her life but was unsuccessful.

Police Action

Sonipat police arrested Sunil near Park Hospital and produced him in court on Tuesday for remand. During the remand, police are investigating to recover the murder weapon and explore other aspects of the case. Sheetal’s body was sent to Khanpur Medical College for post-mortem as forensic experts were unavailable in Sonipat. The body was later handed over to her family.

Family Statement

Sheetal’s sister Neha stated that Sunil had previously harassed Sheetal, and several complaints had been filed against him. This incident has sent shockwaves through the Haryanvi music industry and the local community. There are also reports of Sheetal’s work in a Haryanvi song, ‘Jan Ka Jaadda Ka’.
Police are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case to uncover the full truth behind the murder.

