10 August 2025,

Sunday

National News

Modi Flags Off Three Vande Bharat Trains in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat trains in Bengaluru. These routes include Bengaluru-Belagavi, Amritsar-Katara, and Nagpur-Pune.

Bangalore

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

Image: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday. He flagged off three Vande Bharat trains simultaneously from Bengaluru's Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna railway station.

He inaugurated the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka. The Prime Minister boarded the Vande Bharat train and interacted with students and children.

Along with this, he also flagged off the Vande Bharat trains running between Amritsar-Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni)-Pune.

The Vande Bharat train running to Belagavi will cover eight districts of Bengaluru. It will run six days a week. This is Karnataka's 11th Vande Bharat train.

Following this, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Bengaluru's R.V. Road (Ragigudda) metro station to flag off the Yellow Line Metro.

He will travel by metro from R.V. Road to the Electronics City metro station. Afterwards, he will lay the foundation stone for the Metro Phase 3 project at the IIIT auditorium in Electronics City.

What did MP Tejasvi Surya say?

Tejasvi Surya, the president of the BJP's national youth wing and Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, said that the Prime Minister is dedicating two important projects to the city's people.

Surya stated that he is laying the foundation stone for the third phase of the metro. After the services commence, approximately 1 million people will be able to travel by metro daily. Similarly, after the inauguration of the Yellow Line Metro today, 1.8 million people in the Bengaluru South region will benefit.

PM Modi set the inauguration date

Surya said that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro project in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister stated that further delays in the inauguration of these projects were unacceptable, as the metro services would provide relief to the people of Bengaluru who are struggling with traffic congestion. He fixed the inauguration date within just seven to eight days.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat train services at Bengaluru's KSR railway station. He will also flag off train services between Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur-Pune.

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 01:13 pm

English News / National News / Modi Flags Off Three Vande Bharat Trains in Bengaluru
