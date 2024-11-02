Modi Government 100 Days: Kharge calls it a ‘cheap PR stunt’

“BJP means ‘B’ for Betrayal” Kharge wrote in a post on social media platform X, “Lies, deceit, fraud, loot, and publicity are the five adjectives that best describe your government! Your drumbeating regarding a 100-day plan was a cheap PR stunt! On May 16, 2024, you had also claimed that you took inputs from more than 20 lakh people for the roadmap of 2047. But the RTI filed in the PMO has exposed your lie by refusing to provide details.”

He further wrote in the post, “What happened to the promise of two crore jobs per year? Why is India’s unemployment rate at a 45-year high? Wherever there are vacancies for a handful of jobs, why is there a stampede? Who is responsible for the leakage of 70 question papers in seven years? Who has taken away five lakh government jobs by selling PSU stakes? Why has domestic savings fallen to a 50-year low? What happened to the promise of ‘Acche Din’? The rupee is now at an all-time low. Your government has taken loans of over Rs 150 lakh crore in the last 10 years, which means each Indian has a debt of Rs 1.5 lakh.”

“Ministers busy in reel PR” He wrote in the post, “Economic inequality is at a 100-year high. Private investment is at a 20-year low. What happened to the promise of ‘Vikas’? Whatever you claim to build is crumbling like a house of cards. You inaugurated Shivaji’s statue in Maharashtra, the roof of Delhi airport, the roof of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the cracks in Atal Setu. Bridges are collapsing in Gujarat (Morbi), and new bridges are falling in Bihar. There are countless rail accidents, while ministers are busy in reel PR.”

Kharge wrote in the post, “What happened to ‘I won’t eat, I won’t let eat’? We have only two words for you. Your government’s biggest financial crime is looting through unconstitutional electoral bonds. What happened to ‘I won’t let the country bend’? ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, and ‘Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan’ have become a cruel joke. The promise to double farmers’ income by 2022 has also been forgotten. The law guaranteeing MSP has been denied. 35 agricultural products are under GST. Agnipath has made permanent recruitment in the armed forces temporary.”