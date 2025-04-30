Modi Government Appoints Former RAW Chief Joshi to NSAB, Restructuring National Security Board

New Board Members The new board comprises seven members, including three retired officers from the three military services. These include former Western Air Commander Air Marshal P.M. Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General A.K. Singh, and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna. In addition, two retired members from the Indian Police Service (IPS), Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh, have also been included. The seventh member is B. Venkatesh Verma, a retired member of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). This reconstitution reflects the government’s seriousness in strengthening national security and tackling the current crisis.

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted unarmed civilians and tourists, has sparked outrage across the country. Following the attack, India has made it clear that it will punish the perpetrators, and there are claims that India may take military action within the next 24-36 hours. In this context, the reconstitution of the NSAB is considered a crucial step for national security. The experience and expertise of the new board members will play a vital role in providing strategic advice to the government, especially as the country navigates a sensitive and tense situation. This move is not only aimed at strengthening security preparations but also sends a message of empowering India’s position on regional and global platforms.

Why is the National Security Advisory Board Important? The National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) is a crucial part of India’s National Security Council (NSC), advising the government on national security and international affairs. The board provides strategic advice to the National Security Advisor (NSA) and the Prime Minister to assess and address threats to the country’s internal and external security. The board typically includes experts from defence, intelligence, foreign service, and other fields, who make policy recommendations based on their experience.

The NSAB’s main function is to conduct in-depth analysis of national security issues, identify threats, and help the government formulate long-term strategies. The board focuses on issues such as terrorism, border security, cyber threats, and regional tensions. Furthermore, it assesses international relations and geopolitical situations and advises the government so that India can strengthen its defence and diplomatic policies. In the context of the current India-Pakistan tension, the NSAB’s role becomes even more critical, as it will advise the government on military and diplomatic strategies to effectively manage the situation.

Why was Alok Joshi appointed chairman? Alok Joshi is the former chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), possessing deep expertise in national security and intelligence matters. Joshi served as RAW chief from 2012 to 2014 and led several significant operations during his tenure. He is a veteran intelligence officer who has played a key role in strengthening India’s security.

Under Joshi’s leadership, RAW executed several major operations, some of which were highly sensitive and confidential. During his tenure, a significant operation was conducted against militant groups on the Myanmar border in 2013, where India, in collaboration with the Myanmar army, destroyed militant bases active in the northeast. Furthermore, Joshi launched several intelligence operations to monitor and weaken terror networks linked to Pakistan. During his tenure, RAW conducted several successful operations to curb anti-India activities abroad, particularly in South Asia and the Middle East.

Given Joshi’s strategic thinking and experience in the intelligence field, his appointment is considered a well-considered move amidst the India-Pakistan tension. His expertise will prove crucial for the government not only in tackling terrorism but also in strengthening regional security and diplomacy. Joshi’s experience and leadership can provide the NSAB with a new direction during this critical time, enabling India to further strengthen its national security.

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, this reconstitution of the National Security Advisory Board is a significant step towards strengthening the country’s security preparations and strategic approach. Under Alok Joshi’s leadership, this board will provide crucial advice to the government in the coming days, enabling India to face this crisis with strength.