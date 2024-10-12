scriptModi Government: Strict Action against Corrupt and Lazy Officers | Latest News | Patrika News
Modi Government: Strict Action against Corrupt and Lazy Officers

PM Modi Order For Union Secretaries: Modi government is preparing to identify and forcibly retire corrupt and lazy officials-employees in its third term.

New DelhiOct 12, 2024 / 01:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Modi government is preparing to identify and forcibly retire corrupt and lazy officials-employees in its third term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed ministers and secretaries to work in mission mode to ensure transparency in the functioning of ministries. This direction was given at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, where Modi emphasized on intensifying the campaign against corruption.
Prime Minister Modi has referred to the Central Civil Services (CCS) rules, instructing central secretaries to evaluate employees and take swift action against those who have complaints against them. He has also emphasized that an honest and working government is rewarded by the people in elections.

Ensure Transparency

-According to sources, Modi has instructed officials and ministers to ensure that files are not pushed from one desk to another but are resolved quickly.
-PM has also asked officials to dedicate one day a week to resolve complaints and monitor the progress of state ministers.
-Officials and employees working in ministries should work towards making people’s lives easier. Swift action should be taken on complaints.
-Modi has said that such officials and employees who are identified as corrupt or lazy should be removed from service.
-Modi has stated that in the last 10 years, the PMO has received 4.5 crore complaints, whereas during the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh, only five lakh complaints were received.

CCS Pension Rules

According to the CCS (Pension) Rules, if a government employee is found to be unfit to continue in service, they can be retired. In such cases, the government will have to give three months’ notice or three months’ salary and allowances.
Under CCS (Pension) Rules, employees who have completed 55 years of age may be affected. According to Rule 48, any government employee who has completed 30 years of service can be retired at any time in public interest.

Retired Government Official

Retired employees will also get an opportunity to present their side. They can challenge the retirement order in courts. So far, the government has forcibly retired more than 500 government employees.

Government Job’s perceptions

-Once appointed, government employees do not fear losing their job because they know the entire system is corrupt. Who will take action?
-There is no logical evaluation criterion for work. Salary increments and promotions are given based on job tenure, relationships with officials, and reservation.
-Action is not taken against corrupt officials until they are caught red-handed. Even after being caught, they get permission to file a case, and the matter is settled.

