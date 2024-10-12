Modi Government: Strict Action against Corrupt and Lazy Officers

Ensure Transparency-According to sources, Modi has instructed officials and ministers to ensure that files are not pushed from one desk to another but are resolved quickly.
-PM has also asked officials to dedicate one day a week to resolve complaints and monitor the progress of state ministers.
-Officials and employees working in ministries should work towards making people’s lives easier. Swift action should be taken on complaints.
-Modi has stated that in the last 10 years, the PMO has received 4.5 crore complaints, whereas during the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh, only five lakh complaints were received.
CCS Pension RulesAccording to the CCS (Pension) Rules, if a government employee is found to be unfit to continue in service, they can be retired. In such cases, the government will have to give three months’ notice or three months’ salary and allowances.
Retired Government OfficialRetired employees will also get an opportunity to present their side. They can challenge the retirement order in courts. So far, the government has forcibly retired more than 500 government employees.
Government Job’s perceptions-Once appointed, government employees do not fear losing their job because they know the entire system is corrupt. Who will take action?
-There is no logical evaluation criterion for work. Salary increments and promotions are given based on job tenure, relationships with officials, and reservation.
-Action is not taken against corrupt officials until they are caught red-handed. Even after being caught, they get permission to file a case, and the matter is settled.