Modi Government to Abolish MGNREGA, New Rural Employment Law Planned

The Central Government has taken a significant step towards phasing out the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and introducing a new law in its place. A new bill has been distributed among Lok Sabha members, which is likely to be presented in Parliament soon. The proposed law will be named the ‘Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Bill, 2025’. This bill aims to create a new framework for employment and livelihood security for rural India, aligning with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.