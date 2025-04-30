scriptModi Government to Conduct Caste Census: Opposition Claims Victory | Latest News | Patrika News
Modi Government to Conduct Caste Census: Opposition Claims Victory

On Wednesday, a meeting of the Union Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. Several important decisions were taken in this meeting, including on caste census.

Apr 30, 2025 / 06:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Caste Census: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Modi government has taken a major decision. The central government announced on Wednesday that a caste census will be conducted in the country. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi. The opposition had been continuously attacking the Modi government over the issue of a caste census. This decision by the Modi government, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, is being seen as a masterstroke. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly targeted the Modi government on this issue.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Provides Information

While giving information about the decisions of the Union Cabinet, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. He said that this shows the government’s commitment to the values and interests of society.

States Conducted Surveys at Their Level

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that earlier the central government had implemented 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker sections of society, which did not put any pressure on any class. The Union Minister said that some states have conducted caste surveys at their level, but a holistic approach is necessary to understand the social fabric.

Accusations Against Congress

During this time, Union Minister Vaishnaw also levelled serious allegations against the Congress. He said that Congress governments had opposed the caste census till now. He also said that a caste census had not been conducted from 1947 to the present day. In 2010, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had assured a caste census.

Tejashwi Says – This is Lalu’s Victory

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has described the central government’s decision to conduct a caste census in the country as a victory for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party. He said that earlier we had gone to meet the PM regarding the Bihar Dal, but then the PM had refused it, but today you see our strength and the strength of the socialists that they are having to work on our agenda.

‘The Next Battle Will Be for Reserved Seats’

He said that now our next fight in the assembly elections of the country will be our demand that for the backward and most backward classes, just as there are reserved seats for Dalit and Adivasi brothers, similarly there should also be reserved seats for the backward and most backward classes.

Congress Also Claims Victory

Meanwhile, the Congress has described the central government’s decision as its victory. Congress leader Udit Raj said that I welcome this decision. This is a victory for the Congress. After all, the Modi government is having to conduct a caste census.

