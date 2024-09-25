Modi Government’s Big Gift to Farmers, 7 Decisions to Increase Income

Modi Government Gives 7 Gifts to Farmers 1- Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Central Cabinet has approved the digital agriculture mission with an investment of Rs 2817 crore. 2- The Union Minister informed that a plan of Rs 3979 crore has been approved for dedicated food, nutrition, and crop science.

3- He said that the government has approved a plan of Rs 1702 crore for sustainable livestock health. 4- Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a program with a provision of Rs 2292 crore has been approved to empower agricultural education and management.

5- The Central Cabinet has approved an allocation of Rs 1202 crore for agricultural science centers. 6- An approval of Rs 860 crore has been given for the development of horticulture. 7- The Central Cabinet has approved a plan of Rs 1,115 crore to strengthen natural resource management.