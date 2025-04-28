Modi Government's Digital Strike on Pakistan: 16 'Propaganda' Channels Banned

Digital Strike on these Channels An official list released on 27 April 2025 revealed the names, YouTube handles, URLs, and subscriber counts of these 16 channels. Prominent channels included Dawn News (1.96 million subscribers), Samaa TV (12.7 million), ARY News (14.6 million), and Geo News (18.1 million subscribers). Other channels included Bol News (7.85 million), GNN (3.54 million), and Suno News HD (1.36 million). These channels collectively had 63.08 million subscribers, indicating their wide reach. Individual channels such as Irshad Bhatti (827K) and Raftaar (804K) were also included in this list.

This digital strike came at a time when the Indian government tightened restrictions on Pakistani citizens following the Pahalgam attack. Within four days, from 24 April, 537 Pakistani citizens, including nine diplomats, left India via the Attari-Wagah border. Simultaneously, 850 Indian citizens returned from Pakistan. The government linked the attack to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, prompting this move to curb digital propaganda.

Spreading Misinformation These channels are accused of further inflaming tensions through anti-India content. Sources claim that these channels were not only spreading misinformation but also promoting communal disharmony, posing a threat to national security. This government action sends a strong message in the digital battlefield that India will not compromise its sovereignty and internal security.

The opposition criticised this action, calling it an attack on freedom of expression, but the government termed it a necessary step in the national interest. Following this ban, the content of these channels will no longer be available in India, dealing a significant blow to Pakistan-sponsored digital propaganda. This move adds a new dimension to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and everyone is watching for the political and diplomatic repercussions in the coming days.