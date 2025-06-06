Modi Inaugurates World's Highest Railway Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

An Engineering Marvel This 1.3-kilometre-long railway bridge stands 359 metres above the Chenab River bed, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris and approximately five times the height of the Qutub Minar in Delhi. Its construction cost is reported to be around ₹1,486 crore. The bridge is capable of withstanding strong winds of 266 km/h and earthquakes of up to 8 on the Richter scale. Built with a blast-proof design and 30,000 tonnes of steel, this bridge is expected to last for 125 years.

Connecting Kashmir to the Nation The Chenab Bridge will connect the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country throughout the year, overcoming the challenges previously posed by snowfall and landslides during winter. The journey from Katra to Srinagar will be reduced to just 3 hours via Vande Bharat Express, saving 2-3 hours of travel time. This improved connectivity will boost tourism, trade, and economic development.

– Steel welding: More than 600 Km, that is more than the length of Jammu to Delhi Railway track. pic.twitter.com/fjlKCIPGjO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 5, 2025 PM Modi Inaugurates the Bridge Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River on Friday, 6 June. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present at the inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River on Friday, 6 June. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present at the inauguration.