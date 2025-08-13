Modi May Visit US Next Month, Meeting with Trump and Other World Leaders Possible

Amidst rising tensions with President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the United States next month. The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to commence on 9 September.
Reports suggest that PM Modi may address this session in the US. Information indicates that PM Modi's name is included in the list of speakers for the United Nations General Assembly.
According to reports, the high-level general debate will run from 23 to 29 September. Brazil will be the first speaker of the session, followed by the United States.
It is understood that Donald Trump will address world leaders from this platform on 23 September. This will be his first address to the UN General Assembly during his second term in the White House.
According to the proposed list of speakers for the 80th session of the General Assembly, the 'Head of Government (HoG)' of India will address the session on the morning of 26 September. PM Modi may respond to the threats made by Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Asim Munir, during this address.
It is noteworthy that the Heads of Government of Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are also scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on the same day, 26 September.
Prime Minister Modi visited the US in February this year. During this visit, he met with President Donald Trump at the White House. Relations between the two countries have since deteriorated. Trump has imposed a 50 percent tariff on India.
It has been reported that this action was taken against India for purchasing oil from Russia. Responding to these tariffs, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that targeting India is inappropriate and unwise.
India has clearly stated that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security.
It should be noted that after the tariffs were imposed on India, Pakistan Army Chief Munir visited the US. During this visit, he threatened India with a nuclear attack.