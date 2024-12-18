scriptModi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy | Latest News | Patrika News
Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

Amit Shah: PM Modi has written that the Congress party’s list of insults against Dr Ambedkar is quite long. They defeated Ambedkar not once, but twice in elections.

Dec 18, 2024

Amit Shah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday over the Ambedkar issue. On X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote that the Congress and its ecosystem believe their malicious lies can conceal their misdeeds of many years. He further wrote that if they think they can hide, especially, the disrespect shown to Dr Ambedkar by the Congress, they are mistaken. The people of India have repeatedly witnessed how a family-led party has employed every dirty trick to erase Dr Ambedkar’s legacy and humiliate SC-ST communities.

‘Congress’s list is quite long’

PM Modi wrote that the Congress’s list of insults against Dr Ambedkar is quite long. They defeated Ambedkar not once, but twice in elections. Pandit Nehru campaigned against him, making his defeat a matter of prestige. They did not bestow him with the Bharat Ratna. PM Modi stated that despite being in power for many years, they did little for Dalits and Adivasis.

What did Amit Shah say?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah observed that invoking Ambedkar’s name had turned into a fashionable trend in contemporary times. He reportedly remarked that people frequently repeated Ambedkar’s name, adding that if they invoked God’s name with the same fervour, they might attain heaven for seven lifetimes. The Congress strongly criticised his statement.

Opposition protests

On Wednesday, the Congress and several opposition parties staged a protest in Parliament, demanding an apology from Shah for his remarks about Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Near Parliament’s Gate No. 1, MPs from Congress, DMK, and other opposition parties gathered to protest and raised slogans against the Home Minister’s comments. Opposition MPs chanted slogans like “Jai Bhim” and “Hindustan will not tolerate the insult of Babasaheb.” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised Amit Shah’s speech, stating that it was in direct contradiction to the Constitution. He accused Shah of expressing intentions to alter the Constitution, which seeks to dismantle the legacy of Bhimrao Ambedkar and the foundational principles of the Constitution. The entire country is aware of this, according to Rahul Gandhi.

