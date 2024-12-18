Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

‘Congress’s list is quite long’ PM Modi wrote that the Congress’s list of insults against Dr Ambedkar is quite long. They defeated Ambedkar not once, but twice in elections. Pandit Nehru campaigned against him, making his defeat a matter of prestige. They did not bestow him with the Bharat Ratna. PM Modi stated that despite being in power for many years, they did little for Dalits and Adivasis.

What did Amit Shah say? Union Home Minister Amit Shah observed that invoking Ambedkar’s name had turned into a fashionable trend in contemporary times. He reportedly remarked that people frequently repeated Ambedkar’s name, adding that if they invoked God’s name with the same fervour, they might attain heaven for seven lifetimes. The Congress strongly criticised his statement.