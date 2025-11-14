Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

The Bihar Assembly election trends indicate a strong possibility of the NDA forming the government with a significant majority. The BJP has emerged as the largest party, and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) has delivered a surprising and excellent performance, leading in over 21 seats with a potential strike rate of 73%.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Chirag Paswan and PM Modi

Image: ShitalChopra's X

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are becoming clear. The NDA is set to form the government in the state once again with a huge majority. The NDA has taken a lead in 200 seats, and the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the alliance. While the BJP is leading in 95 seats, the JDU is also ahead in 84 seats. While Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar are being credited for this clean sweep by the NDA, Chirag Paswan, often called the Prime Minister's Hanuman, is also being considered the real star of these elections.

LJP performed much better than expected

The performance of Chirag's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in these elections has surprised everyone. The LJP has performed much better than expected and has taken a lead in difficult seats as well. Chirag, who had a 100 percent strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections, has also performed very well in the Assembly elections. Out of the 29 candidates from Chirag's party in the electoral fray, he is leading in 21 seats.

Chirag's strike rate could be around 73 percent

These seats include Sugauli, Govindganj, Belsand, Bahadurganj, Kasba, Balrampur, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Bochaha, Darauli, Mahua, Bakhri, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Brahmpur, Chainari, Dehri, Obra, Sherghati, Bodh Gaya, Rajouli, and Govindpur. If the LJP wins all these seats, its strike rate will be around 73 percent, which will establish it as a strong party.

Excellent performance in very difficult seats

The significant aspect is that the seats allocated to Chirag were considered very difficult. This includes the Simri Bakhtiyarpur seat, where the LJP came in third place last time. In Darauli, the BJP had won in 2010, the last time. The Belsand seat had gone to the RJD last time. No NDA candidate had won the Bahadurganj seat since 2005. Some seats allocated to the LJP were also those where the NDA had never won.

'Bihar First' slogan proved to be a hit

Despite internal discord within the alliance and these challenges, Chirag and his party have performed excellently. Last time, Chirag's party, which was limited to one seat, could win 21-22 seats this time. The highest percentage of votes for Chirag's party is considered to be from the Other Backward Classes. The trends prove that Chirag has succeeded in retaining his vote bank. Chirag's slogan of 'Bihar First' as a young Bihari leader proved to be a hit, and he emerged as the real winner of the elections.

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 04:36 pm

English News / National News / Modi's Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

