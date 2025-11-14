Modi’s Hanuman Creates a Stir, Chirag Emerges as the Real Winner with Leads in the Toughest Seats

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are becoming clear. The NDA is set to form the government in the state once again with a huge majority. The NDA has taken a lead in 200 seats, and the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the alliance. While the BJP is leading in 95 seats, the JDU is also ahead in 84 seats. While Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar are being credited for this clean sweep by the NDA, Chirag Paswan, often called the Prime Minister's Hanuman, is also being considered the real star of these elections.