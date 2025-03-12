MP Budget 2025: Mohan Cabinet to Unveil Budget Bonanza

scriptMP Budget 2025: Mohan Cabinet to Unveil Budget Bonanza | Mohan Cabinet to Unveil Budget Bonanza | Latest News | Patrika News
MP Budget 2025: The Mohan government’s budget, to be presented on Wednesday, is expected to offer numerous benefits to people in both urban and rural areas.

While focusing on the development of the four categories identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s GYAN initiative – poor, youth, farmers, and women- provisions may be made to implement the promised metro systems in Bhopal and Indore. Bhopal Metropolitan could be formed by including Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, and Rajgarh districts.
Similarly, Indore Metropolitan could be formed by including Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar districts. If the Mohan government proceeds with these two proposed metropolitan cities as promised, it will not only lead to the development of these cities but also ensure growth in the connected rural areas. Currently, these rural areas bear their own burdens; becoming part of a metropolitan area will provide them with budget allocations, facilitating development.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has already implemented the mission for the poor, youth, farmers, and women. The budget will include provisions for schemes related to these groups. Special attention will be given to farmers; provisions are likely to be made in the Krishak Unnati Yojana (Farmer Progress Scheme) to encourage them. Incentives for wheat, rice, and millets production are expected to be a key feature.

Recruitment for Vacant Positions

Recruitment for 2.5 lakh vacant government positions is expected within the next two years. The government may present a roadmap for this. In the next financial year, recruitments for 1 lakh positions will be conducted through competitive examinations by the Staff Selection Commission and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. The current financial year also saw an announcement of 1 lakh appointments; the process is underway, with appointments already made for some positions.

600 New Schools to Open

The budget may announce the opening of new schools under the new education policy. This number could be around 600. The launch of 274 CM Rise schools may also be announced.

Expansion of Air Ambulance Services

Expansion of air ambulance services in the state is likely to be announced in the budget. This service will greatly assist in transporting patients suffering from serious illnesses from smaller towns to hospitals in larger cities.

