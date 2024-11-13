Monkey fight delays Vande Bharat train, halts two other trains

During this time, trains were diverted to the down track and third line. According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 pm, a troop of monkeys was fighting on the bridge over the Chambal River between Hetampur-Dhaulpur. The monkeys were fighting right above the OHE line. One of them touched the OHE line and fell, causing it to trip. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Bhopal was halted.

Third Railway Line Comes to the Rescue According to railway sources, the Vande Bharat Train, Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Mahakaushal Express, and Agra-Jhansi Express were also halted. Meanwhile, as soon as the railway officials received information about the incident, they reached the spot. The trains were halted for 10 minutes, and then they were diverted to the third railway line and down line.

The OHE line was restored at 5:10 pm. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express was delayed by 49 minutes, the Mahakaushal Express by 1 hour and 25 minutes, and the Agra-Jhansi Passenger by almost two hours, reaching Gwalior.