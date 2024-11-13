scriptMonkey fight delays Vande Bharat train, halts two other trains | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Monkey fight delays Vande Bharat train, halts two other trains

Vande Bharat Train: A fight between monkeys on a bridge over the Chambal River between Hetampur-Dhaulpur caused the Overhead Electric (OHE) line to trip, resulting in the halt of several trains, including the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Bhopal.

GwaliorNov 13, 2024 / 02:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Vande Bharat Train
Vande Bharat Train: In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, a fight between monkeys on a bridge over the Chambal River between Hetampur-Dhaulpur caused the Overhead Electric (OHE) line to trip. The troop of monkeys reached the OHE line while fighting, and one of them touched the line, causing it to shut down. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express, Mahakaushal Express, and Agra-Jhansi Passenger trains were halted. The line was restored after an hour and then the rail traffic resumed.
During this time, trains were diverted to the down track and third line. According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 pm, a troop of monkeys was fighting on the bridge over the Chambal River between Hetampur-Dhaulpur. The monkeys were fighting right above the OHE line. One of them touched the OHE line and fell, causing it to trip. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Bhopal was halted.

Third Railway Line Comes to the Rescue

According to railway sources, the Vande Bharat Train, Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Mahakaushal Express, and Agra-Jhansi Express were also halted. Meanwhile, as soon as the railway officials received information about the incident, they reached the spot. The trains were halted for 10 minutes, and then they were diverted to the third railway line and down line.
The OHE line was restored at 5:10 pm. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express was delayed by 49 minutes, the Mahakaushal Express by 1 hour and 25 minutes, and the Agra-Jhansi Passenger by almost two hours, reaching Gwalior.

News / National News / Monkey fight delays Vande Bharat train, halts two other trains

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

National News

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

in 3 hours

Weather Updates: Continuous heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues alert, schools and colleges closed in many districts

National News

Weather Updates: Continuous heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, IMD issues alert, schools and colleges closed in many districts

in 5 hours

Independent candidate Naresh Meena loses his temper and slaps SDM during voting in Rajasthan

Political

Independent candidate Naresh Meena loses his temper and slaps SDM during voting in Rajasthan

in 5 hours

Monkey fight delays Vande Bharat train, halts two other trains

National News

Monkey fight delays Vande Bharat train, halts two other trains

in 4 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Voting: रांची में पत्नी साक्षी संग वोट डालने पहुंचे MS Dhoni, लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिक्शन, देखें वीडियो

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Voting: रांची में पत्नी साक्षी संग वोट डालने पहुंचे MS Dhoni, लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिक्शन, देखें वीडियो

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

in 24 minutes

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

in 4 hours

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: कांग्रेस ने घोषणा पत्र किया जारी, जनता से किए ये वादे

15 hours ago

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

राष्ट्रीय

खड़गे के विवादित बयान के खिलाफ बीजेपी ने खोला मोर्चा, कहा- पूरी पार्टी हताशा और निराशा का शिकार

20 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

मुंबई

PM मोदी ने जहां-जहां रैलियां की, BJP का हो गया सफाया, शरद पवार ने किया कटाक्ष

2 hours ago

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

मुंबई

VIDEO: उद्धव के हेलीकॉप्टर की फिर तलाशी, सुप्रिया सुले बोलीं- सिर्फ विपक्षी नेताओं की जांच क्यों?

2 hours ago

Maharashtra Elections: ‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: ‘यह संविधान को बचाने की लड़ाई है’, गोंदिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए बोले Rahul Gandhi

in 4 hours

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

मुंबई

SC, ST और OBC को बांटकर आरक्षण छीनेगी कांग्रेस… एक रहेंगे तो सेफ रहेंगे: PM मोदी

13 hours ago

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

राष्ट्रीय

‘मेरे ऊपर नहीं हैदराबाद के निजाम पर करो गुस्सा जिसने आपके गांव जलाए और हिंदुओं की हत्या की’, महाराष्ट्र में खरगे पर जमकर बरसे योगी आदित्यनाथ

16 hours ago

Latest National News

Monkey fight delays Vande Bharat train, halts two other trains

National News

Monkey fight delays Vande Bharat train, halts two other trains

in 4 hours

Dreamlike journey awaits MP travellers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway!

National News

Dreamlike journey awaits MP travellers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway!

in 4 hours

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

National News

SC sets guidelines to curb ‘bulldozer justice’: No demolition without 15-day prior notice

in 3 hours

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Voting underway for 43 seats in the first phase

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.