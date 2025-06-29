Monsoon Advances Rapidly; Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Several States This Week

Arrival in Andaman Sea on 13 May This year, the monsoon arrived in the Andaman Sea and surrounding areas on 13 May and was recorded in Kerala on 24 May. Subsequently, it arrived ahead of schedule in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and eastern and northeastern India. Except for a pause from 29 May to 15 June, the monsoon’s progress was rapid, supported by regional and global weather systems.

Monsoon Advancing in These States The IMD stated that on Sunday, the southwest monsoon advanced into Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and the remaining parts of Haryana. On this day, the existing low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, West Bengal, and Bangladesh persisted.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Areas According to the IMD, the monsoon’s westward and northwestward movement into northern Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand over the next two days will lead to heavy rainfall in these regions throughout the week.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Anticipated The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of Maharashtra over the next week. Furthermore, a red alert has been issued for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.