National News

Monsoon Advances Rapidly; Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Several States This Week

The IMD issued a forecast on Sunday predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until 2 July.

Jun 29, 2025 / 05:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Monsoon Update: The southwest monsoon covered all of India on Sunday, nine days ahead of its normal schedule of 8 July. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the tenth time the monsoon has covered the entire country in June. Typically, the monsoon covers the entire country in the first week of July. The earliest the monsoon covered the country after 1960 was on 21 June 1961, and the latest was on 15 August 2002.

Arrival in Andaman Sea on 13 May

This year, the monsoon arrived in the Andaman Sea and surrounding areas on 13 May and was recorded in Kerala on 24 May. Subsequently, it arrived ahead of schedule in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and eastern and northeastern India. Except for a pause from 29 May to 15 June, the monsoon’s progress was rapid, supported by regional and global weather systems.

Monsoon Advancing in These States

The IMD stated that on Sunday, the southwest monsoon advanced into Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and the remaining parts of Haryana. On this day, the existing low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal, West Bengal, and Bangladesh persisted.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in These Areas

According to the IMD, the monsoon’s westward and northwestward movement into northern Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand over the next two days will lead to heavy rainfall in these regions throughout the week.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Anticipated

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Konkan, Goa, and ghat areas of Maharashtra over the next week. Furthermore, a red alert has been issued for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

Heavy Rainfall Until 2 July

In its forecast issued on Sunday, the IMD stated that Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will experience very heavy rainfall until 2 July. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Rajasthan towards the end of the week. Heavy rainfall is predicted in Kerala, Mahe, and coastal Karnataka in southern peninsular India until 4 July.

