Monsoon Fury Continues: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Alerts Across Several States

Monsoon Rain: Monsoon rains continue across the country. Intermittent rainfall has been reported across many parts of the country for the past 24 hours. Today, a red alert has been issued for Ajmer, Nagaur, and Pali districts of Rajasthan. An alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has instructed people in these districts to exercise caution. Meanwhile, a warning for heavy rainfall has also been issued for Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Jalore in Rajasthan. In the past 24 hours, 24 people have died in various incidents due to heavy rainfall in Rajasthan.
There is a possibility of hailstorms in the southern parts of Bihar. The Meteorological Department stated that there is a likelihood of very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Jamui, Nawada, and Gaya districts. An orange alert has been issued in this regard.
Heavy rainfall is occurring in MP. Due to this, the Narmada River is in spate. According to the Water Department, the Narmada is flowing above the danger mark. The Meteorological Department stated that intermittent rainfall has continued for the past seven days in Jabalpur, Rewa, and 10 other districts. Many areas and villages in Sheopur are inundated. Water has accumulated in houses, shops, and even hospitals.
The situation is even worse in Himachal. In the past 24 days, 105 people have died due to rain-related incidents. More than 200 roads in the state are closed. Thousands of transformers have been damaged. The Manali-Chandigarh highway has been closed daily for the past three days due to landslides.
Due to torrential rain, flood-like conditions have developed in several cities of UP. Waterlogging problems have been reported in 15 cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Bareilly. Several dams in the state have overflowed. On Monday, 15 gates of the Govind Sagar dam in Lalitpur were opened.