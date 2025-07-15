Monsoon Fury Continues: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Alerts Across Several States

Monsoon Rain: Monsoon rains continue across the country. Intermittent rainfall has been reported across many parts of the country for the past 24 hours. Today, a red alert has been issued for Ajmer, Nagaur, and Pali districts of Rajasthan. An alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has instructed people in these districts to exercise caution. Meanwhile, a warning for heavy rainfall has also been issued for Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Jalore in Rajasthan. In the past 24 hours, 24 people have died in various incidents due to heavy rainfall in Rajasthan.